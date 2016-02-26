LONDON Feb 26 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ COME TOGETHER

Investors will have plenty to mull as they come back to work after the Shanghai meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Questions over negative bond yields and interest rates, deflation, tightening financial conditions, market volatility and weak growth are likely to outstrip any answers they may come up with. With many central banks suffering from easing fatigue, the clamour for fiscal stimulus is growing. But the countries most able to comply - the United States, China and Germany - are reluctant. This week, Citi cut its global growth outlook, the IMF signalled it will soon follow suit, and SocGen said UK interest rates will remain on hold out to 2020. If Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists are to be believed, Monday could be another choppy day for world markets: "Investors increasingly regard policy meetings (like the G20) as a selling catalyst not a buying catalyst, so selling pressure resumes if policy disappoints," they said on Friday.

* China talks up growth agenda at G20 amid lack of wider policy unity

* Countries should use all policy levers to support economy - Lew

* Don't misuse FX rates to boost growth, Germany's Schaeuble says

* Gold funds post longest run of inflows since 2009 -BAML

* Financial dashboard: 10 charts that flag market stress

2/ BREXIT

Sterling has just been though its weakest week since 2009, losing 3.2 percent as the debate over whether Britain should leave or remain in the European Union heats up. Britons will decide the issue in a June. 23 referendum and the big beasts of British politics are taking sides. So far, most of the market action is in sterling, although some UK-exposed sectors of the mainly globally-focused FTSE 100 stock index are starting to underperform the broader market.

* Risk of Brexit-fuelled sterling "crisis" hinges on kindness of strangers

* Brexit tremors spread to UK-exposed London stocks

* Pound tumbles to the centre of Britain's EU battle

3/ NO CONFIDENCE

Spain's Socialists and liberal Ciudadanos parties have made a deal to form a government but they don't have enough seats to rule alone and both the Conservatives and anti-austerity Podemos refuse to back them. To become prime minister, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez needs an absolute majority in a confidence vote in parliament on March 2 or a simple majority of seats in a second vote that would take place on March 5. Spain could be without a government for several more months. Spanish bond yields have crept up this month and uncertainty, triggered by inconclusive election on Dec. 20, may exacerbate that trend.

* Spanish government pact dealt fatal blow hours after announcement

* Spain's socialists near deal with Ciudadanos

* Spanish consumer prices fall sharply in February

* GRAPHIC-ECB's safety blanket for risk assets wears thin[L8N1644WE

4 / YOU KNOW I WORK ALL DAY

March 4 brings the latest snapshot of the U.S. labour market, with February's non-farm payrolls report. The most important economic indicator for financial market traders is expected to show another increase of around 200,000, the unemployment rate holding below 5 percent and relatively muted wage growth. But the U.S. economic cycle is long in the tooth, markets are in a fragile state and despite the surprise inventory-fuelled rebound in Q4, growth is slowing. Fed officials are already rowing back on their interest rate forecasts, while earlier this week futures market pricing even showed that a rate cut this year was more likely than two hikes.

* Fed's Kaplan signals will downgrade his expected rate path hike at March FOMC

* Fed's Lacker says still logical to expect rate hikes this year

* U.S. Q4 GDP growth revised higher on strong inventory investment

* U.S. economic indicator calendar

5/ BOURSES FOR COURSES

The proposed merger between Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange has whetted investor appetite for further M&A activity among bourses based in Europe - and indeed the rest of the world. Already, Baltic Exchange has said it is in talks over a possible sale. Traders are optimistic the London-Frankfurt deal may lower their costs, as well as those of the company, and the bourses are keen to deflect scepticism over the possibility that the looming Brexit vote could derail the deal. Both stocks are set to remain in keen focus, as well as the sector as a whole, on both sides of the Atlantic. And, to round everything off, LSE Group report earnings next Friday.

* London-Frankfurt deal is Brexit-proof, say exchanges

* Traders hope for lower costs after London-Frankfurt bourse deal

* Baltic Exchange says in talks over sale; SGX says among suitors (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)