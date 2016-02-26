LONDON Feb 26 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ COME TOGETHER
Investors will have plenty to mull as they come back to work
after the Shanghai meeting of G20 finance ministers and central
bankers. Questions over negative bond yields and interest rates,
deflation, tightening financial conditions, market volatility
and weak growth are likely to outstrip any answers they may come
up with. With many central banks suffering from easing fatigue,
the clamour for fiscal stimulus is growing. But the countries
most able to comply - the United States, China and Germany - are
reluctant. This week, Citi cut its global growth outlook, the
IMF signalled it will soon follow suit, and SocGen said UK
interest rates will remain on hold out to 2020. If Bank of
America Merrill Lynch strategists are to be believed, Monday
could be another choppy day for world markets: "Investors
increasingly regard policy meetings (like the G20) as a selling
catalyst not a buying catalyst, so selling pressure resumes if
policy disappoints," they said on Friday.
* China talks up growth agenda at G20 amid lack of wider
policy unity
* Countries should use all policy levers to support economy
- Lew
* Don't misuse FX rates to boost growth, Germany's Schaeuble
says
* Gold funds post longest run of inflows since 2009 -BAML
* Financial dashboard: 10 charts that flag market stress
2/ BREXIT
Sterling has just been though its weakest week since 2009,
losing 3.2 percent as the debate over whether Britain should
leave or remain in the European Union heats up. Britons will
decide the issue in a June. 23 referendum and the big beasts of
British politics are taking sides. So far, most of the market
action is in sterling, although some UK-exposed sectors of the
mainly globally-focused FTSE 100 stock index are starting to
underperform the broader market.
* Risk of Brexit-fuelled sterling "crisis" hinges on
kindness of strangers
* Brexit tremors spread to UK-exposed London stocks
* Pound tumbles to the centre of Britain's EU battle
3/ NO CONFIDENCE
Spain's Socialists and liberal Ciudadanos parties have made
a deal to form a government but they don't have enough seats to
rule alone and both the Conservatives and anti-austerity Podemos
refuse to back them. To become prime minister, Socialist leader
Pedro Sanchez needs an absolute majority in a confidence vote in
parliament on March 2 or a simple majority of seats in a second
vote that would take place on March 5. Spain could be without a
government for several more months. Spanish bond yields have
crept up this month and uncertainty, triggered by inconclusive
election on Dec. 20, may exacerbate that trend.
* Spanish government pact dealt fatal blow hours after
announcement
* Spain's socialists near deal with Ciudadanos
* Spanish consumer prices fall sharply in February
* GRAPHIC-ECB's safety blanket for risk assets wears
thin[L8N1644WE
4 / YOU KNOW I WORK ALL DAY
March 4 brings the latest snapshot of the U.S. labour
market, with February's non-farm payrolls report. The most
important economic indicator for financial market traders is
expected to show another increase of around 200,000, the
unemployment rate holding below 5 percent and relatively muted
wage growth. But the U.S. economic cycle is long in the tooth,
markets are in a fragile state and despite the surprise
inventory-fuelled rebound in Q4, growth is slowing. Fed
officials are already rowing back on their interest rate
forecasts, while earlier this week futures market pricing even
showed that a rate cut this year was more likely than two hikes.
* Fed's Kaplan signals will downgrade his expected rate path
hike at March FOMC
* Fed's Lacker says still logical to expect rate hikes this
year
* U.S. Q4 GDP growth revised higher on strong inventory
investment
* U.S. economic indicator calendar
5/ BOURSES FOR COURSES
The proposed merger between Deutsche Boerse and London Stock
Exchange has whetted investor appetite for further M&A activity
among bourses based in Europe - and indeed the rest of the
world. Already, Baltic Exchange has said it is in talks over a
possible sale. Traders are optimistic the London-Frankfurt deal
may lower their costs, as well as those of the company, and the
bourses are keen to deflect scepticism over the possibility that
the looming Brexit vote could derail the deal. Both stocks are
set to remain in keen focus, as well as the sector as a whole,
on both sides of the Atlantic. And, to round everything off, LSE
Group report earnings next Friday.
* London-Frankfurt deal is Brexit-proof, say exchanges
* Traders hope for lower costs after London-Frankfurt bourse
deal
* Baltic Exchange says in talks over sale; SGX says among
suitors
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)