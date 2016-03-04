LONDON, March 4 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ FINE AND DANDY?

One of the worries facing market participants and investors in a troubling start to 2016 was whether global growth was slowing down, or even whether recession was on the cards. These fears have diminished, particularly after recent upbeat U.S. data. At first blush, February's payrolls numbers looked terrific, with 242,000 jobs created against expectations among economists polled by Reuters for 190,000, even though earnings growth was below forecast. The jobs data immediately revived talk the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year, but the reaction in the dollar was muted. Cloud or silver lining?

2/ UNDER PRESSURE

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and a year after launching QE, and three months on from cutting interest rates, looks set to up its fight against deflation. Latest data shows annual inflation in the euro zone fell back into negative territory in February for the first time since September. The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent and the size of the bond-buying scheme may be expanded by 10 billion euros to 70 billion a month, according to a Reuters poll. Easing expectations have knocked Germany's 10-year Bund yield to within sight of last April's record low of 0.05 percent, while the euro has weakened. Rate cut talk has also been fuelled by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt negative rates. ECB chief Mario Draghi has said growth and inflation prospects have weakened and that the March meeting will need to take the deteriorating outlook into account. The main surprise from the meeting would be if, having underwhelmed markets with December's easing measures, Draghi did it again.

3/ "IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN..."

Another worry this year has centred on how far China is slowing down. China's parliament holds its once-a-year session in the coming week and has a lot to do. Delegates will assess an updated five-year plan and a plan for economic development. China is also planning to lay off 5-6 million state workers in the next two or three years. Markets will be keen to see the latest economic targets, including for growth, inflation, trade and employment. The coming week brings February trade and inflation numbers.

4/ WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT GREECE

Euro zone finance ministers meet on March 7 and there is bound to be discussion on what to do about Greece. The thrice-bailed-out country is again under review by its international lenders, who disagree on how much more the Athens government needs to do to make its debt sustainable. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, while acknowledging Greece faces a major crisis dealing with a huge influx of refugees, has said this is no excuse for not meeting the terms of its bailout deal.

5/ EARNINGS

The European corporate earnings season in winding down. It hasn't been a vintage one, with the latest data from Starmine showing that 47 percent of companies on the STOXX 600 index have beaten forecasts so far, slightly below the usual average of 49 percent beating estimates in a typical quarter.

