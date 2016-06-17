LONDON, June 17 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ BREXIT: ALL AROUND THE WORLD

It's not just Britain or Europe on a knife-edge. No corner of the financial market universe will emerge unscathed from a vote for Brexit. Not only are global markets more interconnected than they've ever been, but the timing could hardly be worse -- central banks are running low on crisis-fighting policy ammunition, interest rates and bond yields are the lowest on record, and investor sentiment is the most fragile in years. Brexit could yank the invisible thread running through all markets, triggering major rallies in government bonds, the Japanese yen and gold, and hammering sterling, stocks and banks. Central bankers around the world are prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure markets and the banking system function smoothly and that volatility is minimised as much as possible.

* Hints of FX intervention as central banks debate Brexit response

* ECB would pledge to backstop markets after a Brexit

* Global central banks prepare swap facilities for Brexit vote

* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives semi-annual testimony before Senate Banking Committee (June 21) and House Financial services Committee (June 22)

2/ BREXIT: THE UK MARKET FALLOUT

Sterling has been at the sharp end of investors' Brexit worries, falling nearly 5 percent against the dollar this year and nearly 9 percent versus the euro, until a bounce after the killing of a British lawmaker prompted a reassessment of the likelihood of a vote to leave the EU. Foreign exchange analysts have forecast a fall to as low as $1.20 from current levels around $1.42 on a vote to leave, and a bounce to $1.50 on a "Remain" victory. UK stocks, down 5 percent at about 6,000 points, could fall to between 5,000 and 5,300 on a "Leave" win and rise to 6,500-6,800 if the "Remain" camp carries the day, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

* Sterling hedging costs hit record high as Brexit vote looms

* Mrs Watanabe may add to sterling chaos if Britain leaves Europe

* Morgan Stanley sees FTSE 100 falling as much as 16 pct in event of Brexit

3/ ANOTHER PEG BITES THE DUST

Nigeria is set to abandon the currency peg that has fixed the naira to the dollar for 16 months and introduce a flexible exchange rate instead. Africa's biggest economy faces its worst crisis in decades after the steep tumble in oil prices since 2014, exacerbated by last year's introduction of foreign currency controls, which prompted large-scale capital flight. Foreign investors, economists and international lenders have urged Nigeria for months to devalue to ease chronic foreign currency shortages. The decision to scrap the peg means Nigeria follows in the footsteps of other oil exporters like Russia and Kazakhstan which have floated their currencies recently. A Reuters poll found that the naira could lose a third of its value when the new regime kicks in on Monday.

* IMF welcomes Nigeria's decision to end currency peg

* EXCLUSIVE-Nigerian central bank "optimistic" naira will settle at 250 per dollar -document

* Nigeria to abandon naira peg in favour of open market trading

* POLL-Nigeria's naira to lose up to a third of its value on Monday after float

4/ HOW MUCH LONGER?

The Swiss 30-year government bond yield's fall into negative territory epitomises why investors are seeking out bonds with long maturities in the search for even a smidgen of yield. German 30-year yields dropped as low as 0.48 percent on June 16, making the coming week's auction of 1 billion euros of the bonds an intriguing prospect. Japanese ultra-long yields have also fallen, turning negative out to 15 years' maturity and hitting record lows on 10-, 20- and 30-year bonds after the Bank of Japan decided against adding more economic stimulus. Japan auctions 20-year bonds on June 23.

* About 16 percent of Europe's top-rated corporate bonds yield below zero

* BOJ holds off on easing despite inflation, sparks yen spike

* Germany sells 30-year bonds June 22, Japan sells 20-year bonds June 23

5/ LOOSE ENDS

Germany's top court will on June 21 give its final ruling on the legality of the ECB's Outright Monetary Purchases, an emergency bond-buying tool that has never been used but which some analysts say could be crucial to fight future crises. The scheme, which helped tame the 2012 debt crisis, has been superseded by quantitative easing. But with QE due to expire next year, any ruling against OMT could be seen as limiting the ECB's room for manoeuvre especially if the court prohibits the Bundesbank from participating. The timing of the decision, just days before a Brexit vote that has reopened a fault line between the euro zone's haves and have-nots, couldn't be worse. Investors expect the ECB to stem any broader market fallout in the event of Brexit and a sign that its hands are tied could shake that confidence. Markets will also be looking for another loose end of the debt crisis to be tied up: sources have told Reuters the ECB is almost certain to reinstate on June 22 a waiver allowing Greek banks access, lost early in 2015, to its cheap funding operations.

* Brexit fears reopen euro zone bond market rift in echoes of crisis

* EXCLUSIVE-ECB would pledge to backstop markets after a Brexit

* ECB could give Greek banks access to cheap money next week: sources (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)