July 29 Following are five big themes likely to
dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming
week, and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ HELICOPTERS GROUNDED
After all the talk of helicopters dropping money from the
skies -- routinely ruled out by the Bank of Japan -- the BOJ's
monetary easing steps disappointed markets. The blockbuster
still might come: the BOJ is assessing the impact of negative
interest rates and of its asset-buying programme. BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said the limits of both had not been reached.
This could have implications for other central banks around the
world contemplating further easing, notably the European Central
Bank and the Bank of England. The latter meets in the coming
week and is widely expected to take steps to ease the economic
pain of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
2/ STIMULATING
It seems unlikely that all the to and fro in other major
economies in the past week has been of much comfort to a Bank of
England intent on doing something to ease negative effects of
last month's Brexit vote. The only data so far on the economy
have been often-flaky sentiment numbers, but they were enough to
flip even the Bank's main hawk, Martin Weale, towards a
preventative relaxation of the monetary purse strings. Two
questions now: will that include more quantitative easing as
soon as this week? And are negative interest rates on the cards?
For the moment, markets judge not. But a couple of clear signals
in that direction from Governor Mark Carney on Thursday and gilt
yields and the pound could sink.
3/ SPREAD OUT THE OIL
Oil is a bear market once again, with Brent and U.S. crude
futures down 20 percent from their highs and sliding towards $40
a barrel. The peaks above $50 were struck as recently as June,
signalling just how rapid the decline has been. Worries over
global oversupply that drove oil below $30 earlier this year
have never really gone away, and a survey on Friday showed OPEC
supply rose in July to 33.41 million barrels per day, the
highest ever. Worries about weak demand are resurfacing too.
U.S. growth this year has been sluggish and global growth will
be on the soft side. Brexit won't help either. Oil's renewed
slide will cool inflationary pressures, heaping further pressure
on developed world central banks as they struggle to lift
inflation back to target.
4/ STAY STRONG
U.S. economic data has, on the whole, been pretty strong of
late so the dollar took a hammering when second-quarter economic
growth came in at 1.2 percent, less than half as much as
forecast. Investors pared back their expectations of a near-term
interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve. The growth data came
just two days after the latest Fed meeting at which policymakers
said near-term risks to the economic outlook had diminished.
They said the labour market had strengthened and markets will
keep the customary close eye on monthly jobs data on Aug. 5 for
confirmation.
5/ SPANISH AYES
Skies may be brightening over Spain. The (acting) government
raised its forecast for 2016 economic growth after a resilient
start to the year, despite seven months of political paralysis
after two inconclusive elections. It forecast growth of 2.9
percent this year, up from 2.7 percent previously.
Second-quarter growth came in at 0.7 percent, as forecast,
extending its recovery from recession. On the political front,
acting premier Mariano Rajoy has accepted a mandate to form a
government. With Italy struggling with debt-laden banks and a
referendum on constitutional reform due later in the year, the
extra yield investors demand to hold Italian rather than Spanish
10-year bonds has ballooned to its widest since January 2015.
