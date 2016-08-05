LONDON Aug 5 Following are five themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ BEAST OF BURDEN

666. The "number of the beast", and the number of times central banks around the world have cut interest rates since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Some 55 central banks have eased policy since the beginning of last year, the latest being the Bank of England, which halved rates to a record low 0.25 percent on Aug. 4 and pledged to pump up to 170 billion pounds into the Brexit-hit UK economy. No BoE rate hike is priced in for four years and UK bond yields have slumped to record lows, depressing yields and flattening yield curves around the world. Following the U.S. Q2 GDP shock, markets no longer expect the Fed to raise rates this year, despite the upbeat 255,000 payrolls jump in July. The BoE and others are putting the onus for supporting growth firmly back on to governments. Talk of "helicopter money" is all the rage, but governments aren't there yet. Yet.

* How low can they go? Central bank policy easing around the world

* Inventory reduction curbs U.S. economic growth; rebound expected

* Bank of England wields stimulus "sledgehammer" to beat Brexit blues

* Investors pile into emerging equities as post-Lehman rate cuts reach 666 - BAML

2/ COME AND GET IT

The Bank of England's rate cut gave fresh impetus to a rally in government debt. UK gilt yields hit record lows and pulled other yields, including German and Japanese lower in their wake. The coming week brings a heavy menu of new debt for investors to digest, especially with questions still in the air about how much more can be achieved by monetary easing.

* Japan to sell hundreds of billions of yen in 40-year bonds for stimulus - sources

* Market indicator for British firms' borrowing costs falls after BoE easing

* The 'what if' spooking markets: policy success

* Debt auction diary

3/ NOT FULLY EMERGED

Emerging bond markets have been on a roll in recent months with investors clamouring for yield as the prospect of rising interest rates across the developed world looks ever more distant. But Ghana's failure this week to place a planned issue shows investors are willing to drive a hard bargain when it comes to weak junk-rated credits. August tends to be quieter for issuance, yet quite a few issuers are waiting in the wings: Egypt's cabinet has approved Eurobond issuance of up to $5 billion, while Iraq is expected to come to market towards the end of the year with several other countries, such as Nigeria, having recently completed non-deal roadshows.

* Ghana pulls planned $500 million Eurobond issue

* Republic of Congo Eurobond at record low after missed payment

* Egypt cabinet approves plan to issue $3-5 bln in eurobonds

* Egypt says IMF talks making good progress, VAT law by Sept

4/ MADE IN GERMANY

Utilities, industrials and steel firms are among German companies set to report results in the coming week. Commerzbank, in its earnings release, warned its lending to SMEs was hit as businesses hunkered down and were averse to borrow in light of a cloudy outlook on economic growth. The likes of ThyssenKrupp, K&S and Deutsche Telekom do not exactly fall into the much-vaunted "Mittelstand" bracket of small German firms but their results will be closely watched for a read on the euro zone's biggest economy. Overall in Europe, Q2 earnings season is more than half-way through. Overall earnings are expected to contract 7.7 percent or, excluding the energy sector, by 5.2 percent. Half the companies that have reported have beaten expectations, about the same as the typical quarter.

* Adidas boss optimistic his successor can maintain growth

* Commerzbank sees earnings drop in 2016

* European corp events include: Standard Life, SFE, Nokian Tyres, CEZ. Pandora Aug. 9, Adecco, Prudential, G4S, OMV, E.ON Aug. 10; ThyssenKrupp, RWE, Deutsche Telekom, TUI, Aegon, Moeller-Maersk, Glencore, Zurich Re Aug.11

* German GDP data due Aug. 12

5/ CHINA DATA

A stack of economic data from China in the coming week will be scoured for clues to whether mixed signals on manufacturing activity last month signal a slowing in the economy. The official manufacturing PMI showed an unexpected dip in activity while a similar private survey showed the first pick-up min 17 months. The coming week's data drop includes the latest figures on retail sales, trade, investment, credit growth and inflation. A fall in exports is expected to have slowed, cutting the trade deficit marginally, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Inflation is forecast to remain modest, while, with the authorities concerned about rising debt levels, loan growth is expected to have fallen.

* China July data to show broadly steady growth, further slowing in investment

* China July factory activity unexpectedly dips on softer orders, flooding

* China's yuan seen falling another 3 pct over next 12 months

* China economic data diary (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Janet Lawrence)