LONDON Aug 26 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ FIXING A HOLE

Yellen has spoken. In her eagerly-anticipated Jackson Hole speech the Fed chair said the case for raising U.S. interest rates has "strengthened" in recent months, although she repeated her view that any tightening will be "gradual". But markets were unimpressed. Futures prices showed the chances of a hike next month unchanged at around 20 percent and a move by the end of the year actually falling slightly. Next up is the U.S. jobs report on Friday - a strong number, and a move by year-end will become more likely. That could see the dollar strengthen, bond yields rise, credit spreads widen and financial conditions tighten. Bad news for emerging markets. A soft number, however, and we're back to wondering when - if ever - the Fed will follow up last December's rate rise with another, paving the way for more upside across stocks, bonds, credit and EM.

2/ SUMMER LULLING

As August draws to a close, it's safe to say that stock markets are in a much calmer state than they were this time last year. Back then, China's allowed its currency to devalue, sending shockwaves through global equity markets and lifting the VSTOXX volatility index to its highest level since 2011. This August, the STOXX 600 has serenely risen to its highest level since Britain voted to leave the EU. What's more, some individual stocks - from advertiser WPP to sportswear brand Adidas - have reached record highs, supporting the thesis that equities remain the main game in Europe, even though European indexes in the round have not matched the all-time highs seen on Wall Street. However, there is one major caveat to this: volatility in Europe is at its lowest in over a year: that is, where it was just before China sent markets into a spin last August. Credit Suisse reckons markets are complacent and that the current low volatility is unjustified. As volumes come back to the market in September, the summer lull may again prove to be the calm before the storm.

3/ TAKE ME TO PORTUGAL, TAKE ME TO SPAIN

The Iberian Peninsula comes under renewed bond market scrutiny, with Spain possibly moving a step closer to forming a government and the outlook on Portugal's credit rating potentially being lowered. Spain's economic performance has been strong - GDP rose an annual 3.2 percent in Q2 - but political deadlock since an inconclusive general election in December 2015 has weighed on sentiment. Yields have fallen since a second inconclusive election two months ago, however, and if a parliamentary confidence vote on August 31 goes the way of the People's Party, the formation of a new government will become more likely. Portuguese bond yields, on the other hand, are rising, after ratings agency DBRS warned that weak growth threatens the country's creditworthiness. DBRS's view matters because it is the only one of the four ratings agencies recognized by the ECB to have an investment grade rank for Portugal. A Moody's review on Friday may add to the concerns.

4/ G20 - IT'S THE POLITICS, STUPID

July's meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in China pledged to use "all policy tools" to lift global growth (plus the familiar platitudes about currency flexibility). While the Sept 4-5 leaders' summit (Obama's last) will likely be more of the same, a possible Donald Trump presidency has sharpened the focus on trade, income inequality and the dangers of protectionism. Leaders will want to highlight "inclusive growth" and signal their willingness to open their budget purses to get growth moving rather than relying on central bank policies. Politics could overshadow the economics. China may not escape being called out on tricky issues such as its recent assertive moves in the South China Sea and the territorial dispute with Japan, while Vladimir Putin can expect a chilly reception over Russia's actions in Ukraine and Syria.

5/ A STERLING EFFORT

After recording its best week in six on a trade-weighted basis and hitting a three-week high against the dollar, can sterling continue to recover from the three-decade lows it hit earlier in August? Net short positions among FX speculators hit a record high mid-month, and the recent bounce suggests some of that is already being unwound. Recent data suggests the UK economy is faring surprisingly well following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, taking pressure off the Bank of England to further ease monetary policy - good news for sterling. August purchasing managers' index surveys (PMIs) for the construction and manufacturing sectors due at the end of the week could provide more clues on the economy. Sterling to $1.35 or above next week?

* British economy escapes Brexit blow, for now (Compiled by Jamie McGeever, editing by Richard Balmforth)