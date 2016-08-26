LONDON Aug 26 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ FIXING A HOLE
Yellen has spoken. In her eagerly-anticipated Jackson Hole
speech the Fed chair said the case for raising U.S. interest
rates has "strengthened" in recent months, although she repeated
her view that any tightening will be "gradual". But markets were
unimpressed. Futures prices showed the chances of a hike next
month unchanged at around 20 percent and a move by the end of
the year actually falling slightly. Next up is the U.S. jobs
report on Friday - a strong number, and a move by year-end will
become more likely. That could see the dollar strengthen, bond
yields rise, credit spreads widen and financial conditions
tighten. Bad news for emerging markets. A soft number, however,
and we're back to wondering when - if ever - the Fed will follow
up last December's rate rise with another, paving the way for
more upside across stocks, bonds, credit and EM.
* Fed's Yellen says case for interest rate hike has
strengthened
* Fed officials tell activists rate hikes won't derail
economy
* Schooled in the short run, central banks struggle with a
long-term role
* U.S. data calendar
2/ SUMMER LULLING
As August draws to a close, it's safe to say that stock
markets are in a much calmer state than they were this time last
year. Back then, China's allowed its currency to devalue,
sending shockwaves through global equity markets and lifting the
VSTOXX volatility index to its highest level since 2011. This
August, the STOXX 600 has serenely risen to its highest level
since Britain voted to leave the EU. What's more, some
individual stocks - from advertiser WPP to sportswear brand
Adidas - have reached record highs, supporting the thesis that
equities remain the main game in Europe, even though European
indexes in the round have not matched the all-time highs seen on
Wall Street. However, there is one major caveat to this:
volatility in Europe is at its lowest in over a year: that is,
where it was just before China sent markets into a spin last
August. Credit Suisse reckons markets are complacent and that
the current low volatility is unjustified. As volumes come back
to the market in September, the summer lull may again prove to
be the calm before the storm.
* Equities unloved; bumper debt flows raise "bond shock"
risk-BAML
* INVESTMENT FOCUS-From toilets to trainers, search for
yield finds unlikely shares
* S&P 500 ripe for return of volatility
* Cool-headed stock investors a year ago reap tidy returns
today
3/ TAKE ME TO PORTUGAL, TAKE ME TO SPAIN
The Iberian Peninsula comes under renewed bond market
scrutiny, with Spain possibly moving a step closer to forming a
government and the outlook on Portugal's credit rating
potentially being lowered. Spain's economic performance has been
strong - GDP rose an annual 3.2 percent in Q2 - but political
deadlock since an inconclusive general election in December 2015
has weighed on sentiment. Yields have fallen since a second
inconclusive election two months ago, however, and if a
parliamentary confidence vote on August 31 goes the way of the
People's Party, the formation of a new government will become
more likely. Portuguese bond yields, on the other hand, are
rising, after ratings agency DBRS warned that weak growth
threatens the country's creditworthiness. DBRS's view matters
because it is the only one of the four ratings agencies
recognized by the ECB to have an investment grade rank for
Portugal. A Moody's review on Friday may add to the concerns.
* Spain's Rajoy says ready for confidence vote on forming
government.
* DBRS cautious over Portugal's CGD recapitalization plans
.
* Portuguese yields retreat from 1-month highs as bank deal
brings respite
4/ G20 - IT'S THE POLITICS, STUPID
July's meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers
in China pledged to use "all policy tools" to lift global growth
(plus the familiar platitudes about currency flexibility). While
the Sept 4-5 leaders' summit (Obama's last) will likely be more
of the same, a possible Donald Trump presidency has sharpened
the focus on trade, income inequality and the dangers of
protectionism. Leaders will want to highlight "inclusive growth"
and signal their willingness to open their budget purses to get
growth moving rather than relying on central bank policies.
Politics could overshadow the economics. China may not escape
being called out on tricky issues such as its recent assertive
moves in the South China Sea and the territorial dispute with
Japan, while Vladimir Putin can expect a chilly reception over
Russia's actions in Ukraine and Syria.
* Chinese envoy tells Australian PM to fight 'protectionism'
together - ABC
* China urges Japan to be "constructive" at G20 summit
* Kremlin says Putin, Merkel, Hollande to meet to discuss
Ukraine at G20 on Sept. 4-5
5/ A STERLING EFFORT
After recording its best week in six on a trade-weighted
basis and hitting a three-week high against the dollar, can
sterling continue to recover from the three-decade lows it hit
earlier in August? Net short positions among FX speculators hit
a record high mid-month, and the recent bounce suggests some of
that is already being unwound. Recent data suggests the UK
economy is faring surprisingly well following Britain's vote to
leave the European Union, taking pressure off the Bank of
England to further ease monetary policy - good news for
sterling. August purchasing managers' index surveys (PMIs) for
the construction and manufacturing sectors due at the end of the
week could provide more clues on the economy. Sterling to $1.35
or above next week?
* Extreme bets against pound may be overdone as Brexit risks
smoulder
* Sterling hits 3-week high, buoyed by upbeat data
post-Brexit
* British economy escapes Brexit blow, for now
(Compiled by Jamie McGeever, editing by Richard Balmforth)