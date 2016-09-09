LONDON, Sept 9 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ ALL GOOD THINGS
A host of worries - over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates, whether central banks in Europe and
Japan are close to the limits of the stimulus they can offer,
and even over a North Korean nuclear test - contributed to
Friday's sell-off in government bonds and stocks across the
globe. But what if this was a symptom of a secular change in the
investment climate that has existed for the past 35 years, as
Deutsche Bank suggests in a note? An annual study by the bank
says all the conditions underlying the previous 35 years of
rising global growth and prosperity are fading, and that the
world order that has dictated economics, politics, policy and
asset prices is being reshaped. In the next 35 years, the world
faces, among other things, lower growth, higher inflation,
negative real returns on bonds and equities that lag long-term
returns.
2/ THERE'S A TAX FOR THAT
There has long been talk that if central banks are maxed out
in what they can do to revive a stagnant global economy,
governments will need to take the strain through fiscal policy.
Notably, while euro zone finance ministers still want Spain and
Portugal to cut their budget deficits, Madrid and Lisbon have so
far escaped fines. Mindful of the growth of populist movements
across Europe, some officials would like the rules relaxed even
further. At the same time, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble wants to move ahead with an initial 6 billion euros of
tax cuts with more to come after the September 2017 federal
election.
3/ WATCH THIS SPACE
Weak services sector activity data hot on the heels of a
sub-par jobs report had all but ended expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its Sept. 20-21
policy meeting. Policymakers will have a slew of economic data
to mull over in the coming week, with industrial output, retail
sales, producer prices and current account numbers all due on
Sept. 15. Markets will also keep an eye on a speech by Fed Board
Governor Lael Brainard on Monday, just before the blackout
period starts for Fed officials before the policy meeting. As
one of more dovish Fed officials, any hint of a more aggressive
stance could see rate hike bets revived.
4/ SERENE
Bank of England policymakers meet in the coming week, with
early data indicating Britain's June vote to leave the European
Union was less of an economic shock than many in markets had
feared. Just in recent days, construction, housing and jobs data
has been better, or not as bad, as forecast. Nonetheless, BoE
Governor Mark Carney told lawmakers he was "absolutely serene"
about his warnings of the impact of Brexit. Indeed, many
analysts insist it is too soon to draw any conclusions. The bank
cut rates and outlined a stimulus plan on Aug. 4 and the recent
data mean a further immediate rate cut is unlikely.
5/ CHINA RISING?
The bulk of Chinese data for August is due in the coming
week but the numbers reported so far suggest the world's
second-biggest economy is stabilising. Consumer price inflation
slowed more than expected, though the slowest pace of decline
since April 2012 in producer prices may indicate a recovery is
under way. A first rise in imports in nearly two years shows
domestic demand is picking up and will be a welcome fillip for
global trade.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)