LONDON, Sept 9 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ ALL GOOD THINGS

A host of worries - over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, whether central banks in Europe and Japan are close to the limits of the stimulus they can offer, and even over a North Korean nuclear test - contributed to Friday's sell-off in government bonds and stocks across the globe. But what if this was a symptom of a secular change in the investment climate that has existed for the past 35 years, as Deutsche Bank suggests in a note? An annual study by the bank says all the conditions underlying the previous 35 years of rising global growth and prosperity are fading, and that the world order that has dictated economics, politics, policy and asset prices is being reshaped. In the next 35 years, the world faces, among other things, lower growth, higher inflation, negative real returns on bonds and equities that lag long-term returns.

* German Bund yield turns positive for first time since Brexit result

* Deutsche Bank sees world economy, investment reversing for the next 35 years

2/ THERE'S A TAX FOR THAT

There has long been talk that if central banks are maxed out in what they can do to revive a stagnant global economy, governments will need to take the strain through fiscal policy. Notably, while euro zone finance ministers still want Spain and Portugal to cut their budget deficits, Madrid and Lisbon have so far escaped fines. Mindful of the growth of populist movements across Europe, some officials would like the rules relaxed even further. At the same time, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wants to move ahead with an initial 6 billion euros of tax cuts with more to come after the September 2017 federal election.

* Euro zone ministers expect Spain, Portugal to cut deficits

* Tax avoidance must be targeted in EU equality push - Eurogroup head

* Germany's Schaeuble sees scope for tax cuts after 2017 vote

* Hammond rejects major investment surge, backs "modest" projects

3/ WATCH THIS SPACE

Weak services sector activity data hot on the heels of a sub-par jobs report had all but ended expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting. Policymakers will have a slew of economic data to mull over in the coming week, with industrial output, retail sales, producer prices and current account numbers all due on Sept. 15. Markets will also keep an eye on a speech by Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard on Monday, just before the blackout period starts for Fed officials before the policy meeting. As one of more dovish Fed officials, any hint of a more aggressive stance could see rate hike bets revived.

* Fed has put markets on notice for rate hike, Kaplan says

* Fed unlikely to raise U.S. rates too rapidly, Rosengren says

* Goldman reduces expectations of U.S. rate hike

* BOJ studying options to steepen bond yield curve - sources

4/ SERENE

Bank of England policymakers meet in the coming week, with early data indicating Britain's June vote to leave the European Union was less of an economic shock than many in markets had feared. Just in recent days, construction, housing and jobs data has been better, or not as bad, as forecast. Nonetheless, BoE Governor Mark Carney told lawmakers he was "absolutely serene" about his warnings of the impact of Brexit. Indeed, many analysts insist it is too soon to draw any conclusions. The bank cut rates and outlined a stimulus plan on Aug. 4 and the recent data mean a further immediate rate cut is unlikely.

* Bank of England's Carney fends off critics of Brexit stimulus

* Bank of England to hold fire after August's Brexit bazooka

* UK's post-Brexit rebound extends to housing and jobs

* BoE rate decision Sept. 15, SNB Aug. 15

5/ CHINA RISING?

The bulk of Chinese data for August is due in the coming week but the numbers reported so far suggest the world's second-biggest economy is stabilising. Consumer price inflation slowed more than expected, though the slowest pace of decline since April 2012 in producer prices may indicate a recovery is under way. A first rise in imports in nearly two years shows domestic demand is picking up and will be a welcome fillip for global trade.

* China's Aug inflation trend points to stabilising economy

* China Aug imports rise for first time in nearly two years as demand picks up

* PREVIEW-China August data to hold mainly steady provide window for reform push

* China economic data calendar

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)