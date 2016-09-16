LONDON, Sept 16 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ CLOSER
The sharp sell-off in stocks and bonds on worries that the
flood of central bank cash that has lifted assets prices across
the globe in recent years may have crested has calmed somewhat
but those concerns have not gone away. U.S. Federal Reserve and
Bank of Japan policy meetings in the coming week will see to
that. Already slim expectations the Fed would raise rates on
Wednesday diminished further after some tepid retail sales and
factory activity data. But there is a clear sense in markets
that a hike is coming sooner or later and economists polled by
Reuters see a 70 percent of rates going up in December. Reports
the BOJ will make negative interest rates, rather than base
money, the centrepiece of future monetary policy also spooked
investors, as this would signal the central bank's massive
economic stimulus effort -- a key plank of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's "Abenomics" scheme to lift the Japanese economy -- is
close to its limits.
* POLL-December Fed rate hike probability 70 percent, say
economists
* U.S. retail sales, factory output slump; Q3 forecast cut
* BOJ to make negative rates centrepiece of future easing -
sources
* Fed, BOJ, New Zealand rate decisions Sept. 21, Norway
Sept. 22
2/ BOND MARKET BLUES
It's proving to be a tumultuous month for bonds as investors
question whether ultra-easy monetary policy and low interest
rates are losing their punch. A sell-off in fixed income has
revived memories of last year's "flash crash" in German bonds
and the 2013 "taper tantrum," with yields curves in the U.S.,
Japan and Europe at their steepest in months. For some, the
volatility is unlikely to snowball and creates a buying
opportunity for yield-starved investors. German Bund yields,
which turned positive a week ago, were back in negative
territory on Friday. For others, caution is warranted amid signs
that monetary stimulus is reaching its limits -- a debate that
next week's Fed and BOJ meetings could shed more light on.
* Global bond yields to rise as investors see fiscal
expansion on horizon - Gundlach
* Central bank buying threatens Germany's benchmark bond
status
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Global bond rout gives Draghi a reprieve
* Bonds may be choppy but it's not repeat of Bund 'flash
crash'
3/ DEADLOCK ALL ROUND?
Major currency markets have been far less moved than bonds
by the changes in market thinking about central bank
policymaking over the past two weeks but there is a lot of doubt
about how the rest of the year will play out for the dollar, the
euro and yen. Any attempt by the Fed to lay the groundwork for a
December move should, in theory, support the dollar. But it
would also likely add to the "risk-off" tone in markets; the
greenback should be a safe haven if there is another crunch on
overinflated asset prices, but especially given the policy
outlook probably not in relation to the yen and possibly not the
euro. So how are the Japanese authorities to keep their currency
down if the Fed raise rates without sending a wave of money into
the yen?
* INTERVIEW-Talk of ECB policy change about increments, not
direction
* A light in the bond shake-out gloom: steeper yield curves
* Global foreign exchange report
4/ STILL CUTTING
While investors may be fretting about dwindling ammunition
at the world's big central banks, there are no such worries in
Turkey where its central bank meets on Thursday. The bank is
expected to stay firmly in interest rate-cutting mode and any
signal that it is willing to tolerate high inflation going into
next year is likely to drive up bets on lira weakness and spur
on the bond and stock market bulls.
* Turkish growth slows to 3.1 pct in second qtr, below
forecast
* Turkish government keeps up pressure for lower interest
rates
* Turkish consumer prices fall in August, rate cuts may
follow
* Hungary rate decision Sept. 20, Paraguay Sept. 21,
Indonesia, Philippines Sept. 22
5/ PMI OUTLOOK
Markets get their monthly snapshot of business activity in
the coming week in the shape of flash purchasing manager index
data for September. In the euro zone German manufacturing is
expected to have slipped compared with last month while the
service sector picked up, according to economists polled by
Reuters. In France, the opposite happened, though the French
manufacturing PMI is forecast to still be contracting.
* German exports add to growth concerns with "crash landing"
* Italy to cut growth forecasts, economy minister says
* French growth seen picking up, but little room for big tax
cuts
* German data calendar, France, euro zone
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Keith Weir)