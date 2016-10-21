LONDON Oct 21 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ STABLE, BUT FOR HOW LONG?

Compared with the three months since June's Brexit vote, it's been a pretty stable week for the pound, but the dollar's gains on Thursday and Friday pushed it into negative territory for the sixth week running. There is a debate about whether that speaks as much to the need for a larger bounce before speculative money will sell the currency again. There are GDP numbers on Wednesday but for most it is the politics that will continue to dominate and the mood music from this week's Brussels summit does not bode well, largely pointing to the "hard" Brexit scenario that has spooked markets since September. After this month's "flash crash", dealers and technical analysts also point to the lack of support if the pound falls below $1.20. The only past experience of being this low, in 1985, saw it get very bad, very quickly for sterling.

2/ DOLLAR ON THE UP

A week ago it was easy to find analysts talking down the chances of the dollar gaining further before next month's U.S. elections. Fast forward seven days and expectations of a rate rise in December have the greenback heading back towards the highs it stalled at last year. Of course, every such move has proved the acid test of how much the global economy is capable of absorbing a stronger dollar and the associated higher debt servicing costs. Yet if the move in the yuan that has resulted - bypassing the levels that caused such concern in January to hit six-year lows - are anything to go by, worries are not as acute as they were.

3/ PICKING UP

Data due in the coming week should show a gradual pick-up in economic activity in the euro zone. Economists polled by Reuters expect purchasing manager index numbers to show manufacturing held steady in the bloc last month while services ticked slightly higher. Services activity is seen as the driver behind a relatively strong jump in the German data, which should indicate healthy growth in the final quarter of the year. The coming week also brings the first look at third-quarter economic growth in several countries. French GDP is forecast to have expanded 0.3 percent, up from no growth in the previous three months. British growth is expected to have slowed to 0.3 percent from a previous 0.7 percent while U.S. growth is forecast to have accelerated to an annual pace of 2.5 percent from 1.4 percent.

4/ WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT EUROPEAN BANKS

Some of Europe's biggest banks report Q3 numbers next week. Peers across the Atlantic have set a high bar. Trading revenue across the top five U.S. investment banks topped $20 billion primarily driven by the jump in FICC trading. But results were good overall, helped by better credit demand, fee revenue and cost controls. All eyes are now on what the European banks, reeling under eroding profitability, higher regulatory pressure and a sluggish economy, are doing to stop from lagging further behind U.S. peers. Barclays, BNP Paribas and RBS are expected to benefit from a bump in fixed income and currency trading while equities-heavy UBS could struggle. The spotlight, however, is likely to fall on Deutsche Bank, which is set to report on Thursday. The European banking index has almost recovered all of its post-Brexit losses. Whether stocks break out or break down from there will very much depend on next week's numbers.

5/ LAND AHOY

A government could finally be in sight in Spain after a 10-month impasse, if the main socialist party on Sunday either votes to back Mariano Rajoy's bid to form a government or agrees not to vote against him. With election weariness seeping through the country after two failed bids to form a government, either scenario will prevent a third set of elections from coming to pass and would let the government get on with the job of reining in a burgeoning deficit. With growth looking pretty strong, markets seems likely to reward the country with lower borrowing costs if a government is actually formed.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Larry King)