LONDON Oct 21 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ STABLE, BUT FOR HOW LONG?
Compared with the three months since June's Brexit vote,
it's been a pretty stable week for the pound, but the dollar's
gains on Thursday and Friday pushed it into negative territory
for the sixth week running. There is a debate about whether that
speaks as much to the need for a larger bounce before
speculative money will sell the currency again. There are GDP
numbers on Wednesday but for most it is the politics that will
continue to dominate and the mood music from this week's
Brussels summit does not bode well, largely pointing to the
"hard" Brexit scenario that has spooked markets since September.
After this month's "flash crash", dealers and technical analysts
also point to the lack of support if the pound falls below
$1.20. The only past experience of being this low, in 1985, saw
it get very bad, very quickly for sterling.
* Central banks to hear initial verdict on sterling's Oct. 7
crash in November - sources
* EXCLUSIVE-Parlez-vous Brexit? EU negotiator wants Brits to
talk French
* WTO's Azevedo says Britain's WTO terms will depend on
nature of EU divorce
2/ DOLLAR ON THE UP
A week ago it was easy to find analysts talking down the
chances of the dollar gaining further before next month's U.S.
elections. Fast forward seven days and expectations of a rate
rise in December have the greenback heading back towards the
highs it stalled at last year. Of course, every such move has
proved the acid test of how much the global economy is capable
of absorbing a stronger dollar and the associated higher debt
servicing costs. Yet if the move in the yuan that has resulted -
bypassing the levels that caused such concern in January to hit
six-year lows - are anything to go by, worries are not as acute
as they were.
* Dudley, in clear signal, expects Fed rate hike this year
3/ PICKING UP
Data due in the coming week should show a gradual pick-up in
economic activity in the euro zone. Economists polled by Reuters
expect purchasing manager index numbers to show manufacturing
held steady in the bloc last month while services ticked
slightly higher. Services activity is seen as the driver behind
a relatively strong jump in the German data, which should
indicate healthy growth in the final quarter of the year. The
coming week also brings the first look at third-quarter economic
growth in several countries. French GDP is forecast to have
expanded 0.3 percent, up from no growth in the previous three
months. British growth is expected to have slowed to 0.3 percent
from a previous 0.7 percent while U.S. growth is forecast to
have accelerated to an annual pace of 2.5 percent from 1.4
percent.
* UK's Hammond assails "hard Brexit" camp, vows to protect
economy
* Falling exports and weak household spending seen slowing
Japan's Q3 growth
4/ WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT EUROPEAN BANKS
Some of Europe's biggest banks report Q3 numbers next week.
Peers across the Atlantic have set a high bar. Trading revenue
across the top five U.S. investment banks topped $20 billion
primarily driven by the jump in FICC trading. But results were
good overall, helped by better credit demand, fee revenue and
cost controls. All eyes are now on what the European banks,
reeling under eroding profitability, higher regulatory pressure
and a sluggish economy, are doing to stop from lagging further
behind U.S. peers. Barclays, BNP Paribas and RBS are expected to
benefit from a bump in fixed income and currency trading while
equities-heavy UBS could struggle. The spotlight, however, is
likely to fall on Deutsche Bank, which is set to report on
Thursday. The European banking index has almost recovered all of
its post-Brexit losses. Whether stocks break out or break down
from there will very much depend on next week's numbers.
* Morgan Stanley profit jumps on bond-trading comeback
* Ex-Goldman recruit drives HSBC's investment banking
ambitions
* Selected Europe corporate events: Philips Oct. 24;
Novartis, GKN, Swedbank Oct. 25; BAT, Santander, Lloyds Oct. 26;
Statoil, ABB, Barclays, BT, Deutsche Bank, Telefonica,
Volkswagen Oct. 27; BNP Paribas, UBS, Electrolux, RBS, Total Oct
28
5/ LAND AHOY
A government could finally be in sight in Spain after a
10-month impasse, if the main socialist party on Sunday either
votes to back Mariano Rajoy's bid to form a government or agrees
not to vote against him. With election weariness seeping
through the country after two failed bids to form a government,
either scenario will prevent a third set of elections from
coming to pass and would let the government get on with the job
of reining in a burgeoning deficit. With growth looking pretty
strong, markets seems likely to reward the country with lower
borrowing costs if a government is actually formed.
* Spain's Socialists to decide on enabling new government on
Oct. 23
* Spain economic indicator calendar
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Larry King)