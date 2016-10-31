(Repeats item moved on Friday) Oct 28 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them. 1/ TAKE IT TO THE (CENTRAL) BANK Three of the world's biggest central banks - the U.S. Fed, Bank of Japan and Bank of England - deliver their latest policy decisions in the coming week. While none is expected to change interest rates, QE or any other stimulus measures, the shift away from the ultra-loose policy stance since 2008 seems clear. Or, at least it is in the eyes of financial markets, which continue to be driven by soaring bond yields. Were it not for the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8 the Fed would probably hike rates. Q3 GDP on Friday came in higher than forecast at 2.9 percent growth and futures pricing points to a near 80-percent likelihood of a move in December. UK growth surprised on the upside too, taking any further BoE action off the table, while the BOJ is also expected to pause after its recent yield-targeting measures. Markets are bracing for (relatively) tighter policy. Can they handle it? * Exports boost U.S. growth in Q3; consumer spending slows * Fed's Evans sees three rate hikes by end of 2017 * POLL-Bank of England to hold rates next month; staying in EU best for UK trade - economists * BOJ to keep -0.1 pct interest rate, 10-yr JGB yield target unchanged - poll 2/ AN "ANGRY RISE" IN BOND YIELDS Surging yields continue to dominate the global bond landscape, and set the tone for world markets at large. With short-term rates rising, investors are now holding their highest cash positions in over a year. U.S. and euro zone 10-year yields rose to their highest since may on Friday, while Britain's hit the highest since June's Brexit referendum. The turnaround in UK yields has been astonishing - they are up 75 basis points since August's record low (essentially, the equivalent of three quarter-point rate hikes from the BoE), and up 50 bps this month alone, making October the biggest monthly rise since January 2009 and the second biggest in over 20 years. Analysts' language is becoming more colourful too: a "bloodbath", according to Rabobank; a "nightmare" according to Deutsche; and BAML warned that the next leg of the bond market selloff could be an "angry rise" in yields. With that would come widening credit spreads, higher volatility and weakness in bank stocks. * Bond sell-off threatens to unleash "angry rise" in yields - BAML * Global funds raise cash to 16-mth highs, cut bonds 3/ DOLLAR'S PAYROLLS AND ELECTION BREATHER The dollar has surfed the tide of rising U.S. yields, hitting a three-month high against the yen on Friday and a nine-month peak against a basket of its global peers earlier in the week. A Fed rate hike before the end of the year is close to fully discounted (over 80 percent probability, according to fed fund futures), and thanks in part to new money market rules dollar Libor rates are now the highest since 2009 at almost 0.9 percent. Some investors, including former PIMCO executive Mohamed El-Erian, see cash rates at these levels as a pretty attractive proposition. But the dollar's rise may be about to plateau even though a strong U.S. employment report for October on Friday might tempt investors and traders to carry on buying. The U.S. presidential election - its outcome again unclear in light of the FBI's plan to review more emails related to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's private server - is as good and timely an excuse as any to wait and see if the rally will continue or give way to profit taking as the year-end and a likely Fed rate hike loom. * Dollar hits multi-month highs against euro, yen on Fed bets * Dollar rises to 3-month high vs yen before U.S. GDP data 4/ EUROPE'S BEST PERFORMING STOCKS IN OCTOBER WERE ... Believe it or not ... banks. A month after leaked news on a potential $14 billion DOJ fine on Deutsche Bank sent its shares to record lows and spurred more grim forecasts about the outlook for Europe's banks, the sector is up 6 percent and is the region's best performer in October. What gives? Cheap valuations and light positioning came up against a set of strong Q3 numbers, which included a surprise profit for Deutsche, as robust bond trading helped boost trading revenues. Meanwhile a pickup in bond yields and relatively healthy euro zone lending data for September offered relief and tempted some investors to step back in. The jury is still out there, however, on the sustainability of Q3 profits. Early enthusiasm for RBS shares, for example, faded within the opening hours of the market on Friday as longer term concerns around costs resurfaced. Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse and Commerzbank publish their latest results in the coming week, ahead of HSBC the following Monday. * As Deutsche struggles, European bank rally creates investor dilemma * Costs of misdeeds and revamp take toll on RBS * Deutsche Bank lags Wall Street in bond trading comeback 5/ BREXIT ALARM BELLS? The macro seems far stronger than expected but the micro still looks fragile. That is a picture of the UK economy post-Brexit that could be given further credence by data and corporate earnings reports. A slew of profit warnings from domestic British firms engaged in construction-related sectors, domestic engineering and aerospace and defence services have raised worries that there could be a growing disconnect between the macro and the micro. The coming week sees retailers JD Wetherspoon and Morrisons report earnings, while UK house price, mortgage approvals and lending figures are also due. * Downgrades, profit warnings ring Brexit alarms for UK mid-caps (Compiled by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alison Williams)