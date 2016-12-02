LONDON Dec 2 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ EURO POLITICS SHADES OF GREY
Chastened by a failure to spot the scale of
anti-establishment votes for Brexit and in the US election,
markets quickly swung the other way to factor in a series of
similar voter rebellions across Europe's packed political
calendar over the next nine months. The first of those risk
events is Sunday's Italian constitutional reform referendum,
where Prime Minister Renzi's push for change is expected to
lose. He could then resign. Also on Sunday, Austria may elect
the EU's first far right president, albeit to a largely
ceremonial position. Unlike Brexit and Trump, the surprise from
Italy would be a 'Yes' in support of the incumbent government.
Even a 'No' vote would not necessarily force Renzi's
resignation. And, even if it does, it's not clear another
election would be imminent or whether he would seek or be asked
to form another government himself. A lot of unanswered
questions for Italian bonds, stocks and banks.
2/ ECB OUT WITH A BANG
The ECB is sure to end 2016 with a bang -- whatever it
decides on Thursday. The central bank is tipped to extend its
bond purchases beyond the current March-end date by six months
and make tweaks to address a scarcity of eligible bonds for the
scheme. For markets, the key is what the ECB says -- or doesn't
-- about a potential "tapering" or scaling back of the stimulus
that has helped buffer asset prices in the bloc. Senior sources
tell Reuters the ECB will extend QE and consider sending a
formal signal that the 1.4 trillion euro programme will
eventually end. That's unlikely to go down well with bond
markets, already unnerved by signs that inflation and economic
growth are picking up. Euro zone inflation is at 31-month highs
and producer prices are at four-year peaks, bolstering the case
for a taper. Then again, political risks are: Italy's referendum
on Sunday threatens to trigger uncertainty in the euro zone's
third biggest economy - and the ECB may temporarily step up its
purchases of Italian bonds to stem any spike in borrowing costs.
And that could stifle any talk of tapering ... for now.
3/ BREXIT GOES TO COURT
After three weeks at the mercy of U.S. political and
economic forces following Trump's surprise election victory,
sterling is once again beholden to Brexit. Britain's Supreme
Court next week hears an appeal from the government against a
High Court ruling that parliament's approval is required before
the formal process of leaving the European Union begins. The
decision will probably come next month but the hearings will be
broadcast live. Trading in sterling could be volatile as traders
bet on the ebb and flow between 'hard Brexit' and soft Brexit'
scenarios. Perhaps lost amid the Trump cacophony, November was
actually one of sterling's best months in decades. Its
trade-weighted value rose 5 percent, its biggest monthly rise
since January 2009 and second biggest since March 1986. Even
after that rebound, speculators' bets against the pound are
still huge, suggesting it could rise further. But that could be
difficult given the huge uncertainty surrounding Brexit,
whatever is said in the Supreme Court next week.
4/ OPEC HANGOVER?
This week was a historic one for oil. OPEC agreed to cut
production for the first time since 2008 - also the cartel's
first agreement with Russia in 15 years - and crude prices
soared. Brent rose 14 percent this week well above $50 a barrel,
its best week since 2009. Its 16.3 percent surge over Wednesday
and Thursday was the second biggest two-day rise in over quarter
of a century. But the fireworks out the way, what now? More
analysts are penciling in $60 forecasts for next year and demand
should pick up if global growth accelerates as many are now
expecting in the new Trump world. But prices have doubled from
the January low of $27, so they've come a long way. Oil and
gasoline stocks are still pretty high, and there are widespread
doubts about OPEC's ability to stick to the deal. After the
highs this week, could there be lows next week?
5/ CHINA INTO GEAR
Chinese FX reserves data due in the coming week will be
closely watched as the authorities take steps to stem capital
outflows from the country which have helped push the yuan down
to an 8 1/2-year low against the dollar. Beijing's efforts to
slow the flow just gave the currency its best week versus the
dollar since July. But it is still down 6 percent this year and
the growing market consensus is that it will fall further next
year. Deutsche Bank reckons it will shed another 15 percent on
its way below 8.00 per dollar by 2018. In the near term,
however, China's economy appears to be picking up momentum, with
factory activity in November beating expectations. China
watchers will also look to trade figures next week for
confirmation of this positive trend. Economists say the world's
second-largest economy should meet Beijing's target of 6.5-7
percent growth.
