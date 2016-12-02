LONDON Dec 2 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ EURO POLITICS SHADES OF GREY

Chastened by a failure to spot the scale of anti-establishment votes for Brexit and in the US election, markets quickly swung the other way to factor in a series of similar voter rebellions across Europe's packed political calendar over the next nine months. The first of those risk events is Sunday's Italian constitutional reform referendum, where Prime Minister Renzi's push for change is expected to lose. He could then resign. Also on Sunday, Austria may elect the EU's first far right president, albeit to a largely ceremonial position. Unlike Brexit and Trump, the surprise from Italy would be a 'Yes' in support of the incumbent government. Even a 'No' vote would not necessarily force Renzi's resignation. And, even if it does, it's not clear another election would be imminent or whether he would seek or be asked to form another government himself. A lot of unanswered questions for Italian bonds, stocks and banks.

2/ ECB OUT WITH A BANG

The ECB is sure to end 2016 with a bang -- whatever it decides on Thursday. The central bank is tipped to extend its bond purchases beyond the current March-end date by six months and make tweaks to address a scarcity of eligible bonds for the scheme. For markets, the key is what the ECB says -- or doesn't -- about a potential "tapering" or scaling back of the stimulus that has helped buffer asset prices in the bloc. Senior sources tell Reuters the ECB will extend QE and consider sending a formal signal that the 1.4 trillion euro programme will eventually end. That's unlikely to go down well with bond markets, already unnerved by signs that inflation and economic growth are picking up. Euro zone inflation is at 31-month highs and producer prices are at four-year peaks, bolstering the case for a taper. Then again, political risks are: Italy's referendum on Sunday threatens to trigger uncertainty in the euro zone's third biggest economy - and the ECB may temporarily step up its purchases of Italian bonds to stem any spike in borrowing costs. And that could stifle any talk of tapering ... for now.

3/ BREXIT GOES TO COURT

After three weeks at the mercy of U.S. political and economic forces following Trump's surprise election victory, sterling is once again beholden to Brexit. Britain's Supreme Court next week hears an appeal from the government against a High Court ruling that parliament's approval is required before the formal process of leaving the European Union begins. The decision will probably come next month but the hearings will be broadcast live. Trading in sterling could be volatile as traders bet on the ebb and flow between 'hard Brexit' and soft Brexit' scenarios. Perhaps lost amid the Trump cacophony, November was actually one of sterling's best months in decades. Its trade-weighted value rose 5 percent, its biggest monthly rise since January 2009 and second biggest since March 1986. Even after that rebound, speculators' bets against the pound are still huge, suggesting it could rise further. But that could be difficult given the huge uncertainty surrounding Brexit, whatever is said in the Supreme Court next week.

4/ OPEC HANGOVER?

This week was a historic one for oil. OPEC agreed to cut production for the first time since 2008 - also the cartel's first agreement with Russia in 15 years - and crude prices soared. Brent rose 14 percent this week well above $50 a barrel, its best week since 2009. Its 16.3 percent surge over Wednesday and Thursday was the second biggest two-day rise in over quarter of a century. But the fireworks out the way, what now? More analysts are penciling in $60 forecasts for next year and demand should pick up if global growth accelerates as many are now expecting in the new Trump world. But prices have doubled from the January low of $27, so they've come a long way. Oil and gasoline stocks are still pretty high, and there are widespread doubts about OPEC's ability to stick to the deal. After the highs this week, could there be lows next week?

5/ CHINA INTO GEAR

Chinese FX reserves data due in the coming week will be closely watched as the authorities take steps to stem capital outflows from the country which have helped push the yuan down to an 8 1/2-year low against the dollar. Beijing's efforts to slow the flow just gave the currency its best week versus the dollar since July. But it is still down 6 percent this year and the growing market consensus is that it will fall further next year. Deutsche Bank reckons it will shed another 15 percent on its way below 8.00 per dollar by 2018. In the near term, however, China's economy appears to be picking up momentum, with factory activity in November beating expectations. China watchers will also look to trade figures next week for confirmation of this positive trend. Economists say the world's second-largest economy should meet Beijing's target of 6.5-7 percent growth.

