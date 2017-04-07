LONDON, April 7 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ TAKEN BY SURPRISE
Investors piled into safe-haven assets after U.S. cruise
missiles rained down on a Syrian airbase, following a policy
shift by U.S. President Donald Trump. Analysts were quick to
interpret the strike, in response to a chemical weapons attack
blamed on Syria, as a signal to Russia and to other countries
such as China, North Korea and Iran. Markets largely reversed
course after U.S. officials said the airstrike was a "one-off".
Friday's events have put investors on notice that geopolitics is
likely to remain a major theme for markets this year. But they
will also remain wary of assuming they know what Trump is
thinking.
* U.S. fires missiles at Assad airbase; Russia denounces
aggression
* China's Xi urges trade cooperation in first meeting with
Trump
2/ BITTER DIVISION
Turkey holds a referendum on April 17 on replacing the
country’s parliamentary system with an executive U.S.-style
presidency for Tayyip Erdogan. The result still looks like a
coin toss but is guaranteed to trigger major moves in the lira
and Turkey’s stock and bond markets whichever way it goes. The
referendum has bitterly divided the country. Opponents fear
increasing authoritarianism from Erdogan, a leader they see as
bent on eroding modern Turkey's democracy and secular
foundations, while his campaign, in which he and government
ministers have dominated the airwaves with multiple speeches
daily, has strongly played the nationalist card to woo voters at
home and abroad. The lira has lost almost a quarter of its
value over the last year and analysts are predicting another
dive if Erdogan wins and a jump if he doesn’t.
* TAKE-A-LOOK-Turkey's referendum on boosting Erdogan's
powers
* Kurds 're-energise' independence plan for post-jihadist
Iraq
3/ GOLDILOCKS IN EUROPE?
JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will on Thursday
kick-start a busy few weeks of corporate results and optimism is
high. A synchronised uptick in profit forecasts as well as in
GDP across every major market in the world is under way for the
first time since 2010. Stock market valuations, running above
historical averages, are already reflecting some of the upbeat
sentiment so the bar for disappointments, particularly in the
United States, is low. In Europe, the mood is even perkier
thanks to relatively cheaper valuations, a definitive
improvement in the macroeconomic backdrop and a
still-accommodative central bank.
* Earnings growth across major markets:tmsnrt.rs/2ogGqDz
* Global growth forecasts:tmsnrt.rs/2nLr2ey
* European ETF inflows jump in March, equities in demand:
Blackrock iShares
* Robotics ETF, anyone? Forms float trendy trackers in
Europe
4/ HOT CROSS BUNDS
What better place to keep money safe from potential
geopolitical shocks than German debt? Germany sells its
benchmark 10-year bonds, one of the world's most liquid
financial instruments, in the coming week. But, after failed
auctions of both two- and five-year debt in recent weeks, the
auspices are not the best. Germany’s 10-year borrowing costs
have halved since mid-March as yields dropped from a 0.509
percent peak to 0.22 percent. While this would suggest buying
interest, this is actually much more an adjustment in monetary
policy expectations. Last month, all the talk was about how the
European Central Bank was planning to “normalise” its monetary
policy stance, aided and abetted by some fighting talk from
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann. But those expectations have
cooled after recent signals from European policymakers and
doubts over the “Trumpflation” trade. If the auction attracts
fewer bids than the 3 billion euros on offer (and the small
amount would tend to make this less likely) it would be the
first failed auction of German 10-year bonds since September.
* ECB's Draghi sees no need to deviate from stated policy
path
* Euro zone bond yields near lows as investors read monetary
policy runes.
* Euro zone government debt auction calendar
5/ CHINA RISING
Whatever presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had to say
about trade at their first summit, growth in Chinese imports is
expected to have remained strong in March. Trade and inflation
data are due in the coming week as part of a suite of indicators
expected to show solid growth in the world's second largest
economy. Inflation is expected to remain mild, with consumer
prices up 1.0 percent year-on-year after slowing to 0.8 percent
in the previous month.
* China March data seen showing solid growth
* China FX reserves stay above $3 trillion after small March
rise
* China data calendar
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Marc Jones, Vikram Subhedar
and Nigel Stephenson; editing by John Stonestreet)