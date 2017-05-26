LONDON May 26 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ INFLATION INFLECTION
The ECB meets on June 8 amid a growing clamour to begin
"normalising" monetary policy. Economic growth is solid and the
threat of deflation seems to have been overcome, yet deposit
rates are negative and the ECB is pumping hundreds of billions
of QE stimulus into markets. A major determinant of the policy
path Mario Draghi outlines that day will be next week's euro
zone inflation figures. And if inflation is the ECB's guiding
star (and it is), then the outlook is far from clear. Inflation
is expected to fall to 1.5 percent in May from 1.9 pct in April,
moving further away from the ECB's target of "below, but close
to" 2 pct. Core inflation is also expected to fall, to 1 pct.
The voices within the ECB calling for the bank's easing bias to
be dropped are getting louder, and an announcement to that
effect could well come in June. But should inflation remain
stubbornly low, the debate on policy normalisation could be more
fraught than otherwise expected.
2/ POUNDED
Suddenly British Prime Minister Theresa May's electoral
landslide is looking anything but nailed-on and some even doubt
she will win the June 8 snap vote. That has given the pound its
worst weekly hammering since last November but arguably the
writing was already on the wall. Having first breached $1.30 on
May 18, the pound's inability to make any more progress spoke
volumes for the scale of underlying (Brexit) nerves. If the
Conservatives' lead over Labour stays in single figures or
tightens further, market participants may start to wonder what
would be the impact if May emerged with only a thin majority or
even if Labour took power. If the Conservatives' lead widens,
however, a pound rebound may follow.
3/ TAKING STOCK
The last time U.S. stocks suffered a fall of 5 percent was
in the swoon at the start of 2016. A wobble in the previous
week, flagging economic momentum and general unease about
politics in Washington have raised fears about how much longer
the richly valued S&P 500 can keep notching up record highs.
Globally, earnings season has given investors enough reason to
stay invested in stocks. Yet, U.S. retail sales and capital
goods data have both signaled that expectations of strong Q2
economic growth need to be tempered. In Europe, things are
decidedly upbeat. Yet, any shakeout in the U.S. stock market,
now worth more than $20 trillion and about the same size of
Europe and Asia combined, is unlikely to leave others unscathed.
Over the past three decades, there is not a single month in
which a 5 percent or more drop in the U.S. was not accompanied
by a similar, or worse, move lower in Europe.
4/ ROCK STEADY
For now, though, stocks continue to rack up record highs on
wall Street and multi-month peaks in Europe, all the while with
financial market volatility at rock-bottom. The VIX "fear gauge"
of implied volatility on the S&P 500 was back below 10 on
Friday, having briefly spiked in mid-May as a probe into
possible collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia
intensified doubts over the president's ability to implement his
campaign pledges of tax cuts. Volatility in U.S. Treasuries is
at its lowest for three years after Federal Reserve policymakers
signaled there would be no precipitate falls in the central
bank's balance sheet. Why is volatility so low? The best
explanation seems to be that economics is trumping politics, the
world is growing strongly again, global GDP volatility is very
low, interest rates remain low-to-zero and corporate earnings
are buoyant. What can possibly go wrong?
5/ LURED NORTH
With more than 100 days of the Trump presidency already
gone, sanctions on Russia show no signs of ending. But Russia's
economy, recovering after two years of recession, is a powerful
enough bait to lure global businessmen and politicians to the
June 1-3 St Petersburg forum, the annual jamboree held in
President Vladimir Putin's hometown. Attendees include oil
market A-listers - Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo will attend, just days
after Russia joined with the cartel in extending supply cuts to
support crude prices. Oil firms eyeing future production deals,
are also in the fray, represented by the chief executives of
Total, OMV, ENGIE, Wintershall and BP. But U.S. business is less
well represented, and with sanctions still around, actual deals
and big-ticket investments are likely to remain elusive.
