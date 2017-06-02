LONDON, June 2 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ MAY DAY
Britons go to the polls on Thursday in what is shaping up to
be a much closer race than expected only a couple of weeks ago.
When Prime Minister Theresa May called the general election on
April 18, her ruling Conservative Party held a 24-percentage-
point lead over Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. Sterling rallied
on her announcement as traders bet that a landslide victory for
May (she currently has only a 10-seat majority) would strengthen
her hand in the Brexit negotiations. But polls show that lead is
now down to as low as 3 percentage points, suggesting a hung
parliament is a possibility. Could a Labour-led coalition even
deliver the previously unthinkable - Prime Minister Corbyn?
Sterling has drifted lower, and on a trade-weighted basis is
actually lower than it was on April 18. There's been no dramatic
slide though, and markets are still betting on a May victory.
But no potential is being dismissed out of hand now.
2/ EXIT SIGNS
Financial markets seem relaxed about the prospect of the
European Central Bank closing the door to extra easing when they
meet on Thursday. Sources told Reuters that policymakers are set
to take a more benign view of the economy and will even discuss
dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed.
This will set the stage for the ECB to signal a winding down of
their massive bond-buying programme in September, three quarters
of economists polled by Reuters believe. Yet Germany's benchmark
Bund yield remains rooted near one-month lows and a separate
poll of bond market specialists forecast it will be barely 30
basis points higher in the wake of the September meeting. This
all suggests there will be no repeat of the "taper tantrum" that
greeted the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit talk in 2013, although
the cautious tone coming from ECB chief Mario Draghi and his
inner circle indicates they are not counting their chickens just
yet.
3/ INFLATION COOLING
Whatever the impact on polar bears, sea levels or U.S.
coal-mining communities of President Donald Trump's decision to
withdraw the United States from the Paris accord on efforts to
fight climate change, it is likely to help keep global inflation
in check. Crude oil prices fell immediately after the decision
on expectations of increased output, especially in the United
States. With oil prices already down year-on-year, they should
have a negative impact on inflation. Another reason, perhaps,
why central banks will be in no hurry to tighten monetary
policy.
4/ CHINESE PUZZLE
A plethora of data is due from China over the coming days,
with markets keen to dissect the data from the world's second-
largest economy to determine the state of its health. In the
first quarter, China's economy grew faster than expected thanks
to higher government infrastructure spending and a
gravity-defying property boom lifting industrial output by the
most in over two years. But analysts thought the spurt in
China's economic growth seen at the start of the year might be
as good as it gets as policymakers seek to rein in speculative
investment, especially in the property sector. Trade data for
May as well as the latest foreign exchange reserve numbers are
due out on Thursday, followed by inflation data on Friday.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)