(Corrects Babson Capital's Zak Summerscale's view of the
corporate bond market in paragraphs 17 and 18 that it is not
signalling recession)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Feb 5 If the bond market is to be
believed, the world is heading for recession.
The turmoil sweeping through financial markets this year,
principally driven by the plunge in oil prices and fears over
China's economy, has lowered government bond yields and
flattened yield curves across the developed world.
The question is whether the "yield curve" retains its
historical predictive power of indicating slowing growth or even
recession in a world of zero - even negative - interest rates,
negative yields and trillions of dollars of central bank
stimulus coursing through the financial system, if not the real
economy.
Longer-dated yields on a country's bonds should normally be
higher than short-dated ones because investors demand a higher
rate of compensation for the increased credit and inflation
risks they assume in lending over a longer timeframe.
This is a "positive" yield curve, "steepening" from left to
right. But curves are flattening - short-term yields are
anchored by expectations policy rates are going nowhere fast and
falling growth and inflation expectations are depressing
longer-term yields.
"It's a little more complicated than it used to be. The
shape of the yield curve today is very much a function of global
central bank activity - negative rates and quantitative easing.
This changes the mechanics of the yield curve with respect to
pure growth and inflation signals," said Lena Komileva, managing
director at G+ Economics in London.
"But it does suggest a capitulation in investor confidence
in the ability of central banks to reflate global growth or
prevent another downturn. And that's not a good confidence
signal," she said.
The U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve, the difference
between two-year and 10-year borrowing costs, this week fell to
110 basis points, the flattest in eight years
.
The 10-year yield fell below 1.90 percent and is down more
than 40 basis points since the Federal Reserve's historic
interest rates "liftoff" in December.
A flattening yield curve has in the past been a reasonably
accurate portent of slowing growth and an inverted curve, when
the long-dated yield falls below the short-dated yield, an even
more accurate guide to looming recession.
An inverted U.S. yield curve has preceded all five U.S.
recessions since 1980, and an inverted UK curve preceded all
three recessions in Britain since 1980.
On the other hand, a deep inversion of the UK curve for
several years in the late 1990s-early 2000s did not herald
recession, and Japan has endured four recessions since the
mid-1990s without the curve inverting.
Global recession is loosely defined as growth below the
roughly 2.5 percent needed for the world economy to keep up with
an expanding population. Recession in a developed country is two
consecutive quarters of economic contraction.
Several investment banks, including Citi, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, have raised the likelihood of
a U.S. or global recession in recent weeks.
LET ME TAKE YOU DOWN
Inflationary pressures and inflation expectations around the
developed world are sinking thanks to low oil prices and the
number of central banks that have eased policy since the start
of last year continues to rise.
Euro zone inflation expectations as measured by the
so-called five-year/five-year forwards, a gauge closely followed
by the European Central bank, this week slid to within a whisker
of a record low.
As government bond yields tumble the spread of corporate
bond yields over the benchmark has widened, a worrying signal
for some. Zak Summerscale, chief investment officer, European
high yield, at asset management firm Babson Capital Management
played down the widening but said it merited monitoring.
"The biggest risk is a significant recession. What really
brings high yield crashing down on a fundamental basis is a
significant recession, but we don't see that at the moment," he
said.
Last week the Bank of Japan stunned markets by adopting
negative interest rates on certain bank deposits, joining the
ECB, Swiss and Swedish central banks in putting certain official
rates below zero.
The market's expectations of interest rate hikes this year
from the U.S. and UK central banks have completely evaporated
too. A rate cut in Britain is now more likely than a hike,
according to current market pricing.
The Fed's latest senior loan officers survey this week
showed that lending standards to companies tightened for the
second consecutive quarter in the three months to December,
something that "has never happened before without signalling an
eventual move into recession", Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.
But with interest rate markets already heavily influenced by
record central banks stimulus, some say the signals sent out by
the yield curve are harder to read than ever.
Anton Heese, head of European rates strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London, notes that absent central bank QE, or
quantitative easing, yield curves would be steeper,
traditionally associated with a strengthening economy.
"This is confounding for people who argue the yield curve is
not giving its usual signal on the economy because of central
bank action," he said.
"The difficulty this time is we have an abnormal business
cycle and more importantly an abnormal central bank cycle ...
(although) one is always cautious about saying the current
situation is different from previous periods in history."
