By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 20 Zinc prices surged nearly 6
percent on Friday after top Chinese smelters agreed to cut
output next year by 500,000 tonnes, sparking worries about
shortages.
Zinc, mainly used in galvanizing steel, rebounded a day
after sinking to its weakest point in six years, jumping on the
back of the joint announcement by Chinese zinc producers to
slash production.
"The scale of those cuts is quite significant. A surge of
refined output from China has been weighing on the whole zinc
market all year," said Caroline Bain, senior commodities
economist at Capital Economics in London.
"It could be a combination of factors that have forced them
into this decision. There are the low prices but also perhaps
some recognition of the fact that due to mine closures,
concentrate supply was set to tighten."
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange shot
up 5.8 percent to an intraday peak of $1,620.50 a tonne, the
biggest one-day gain in over a month.
Zinc prices, down by a quarter this year, pared gains to
trade up 3 percent at $1,578.50 at 1551 GMT.
Zinc's rally spilled over into other metals, including
nickel, which recovered from a drop to its weakest level in more
than a decade.
Nickel had slumped on concern about China's slowing growth,
which has weighed on the entire metals complex this year, as
well as a poor outlook for its struggling steel sector.
Many industrial metals have slumped to their lowest since
the financial crisis on waning demand growth as top consumer
China transitions away from manufacturing-led growth towards a
more service-driven economy.
Metals used by China's steel industry, such as nickel and
zinc, have been hammered in a downturn that has also sent
copper, lead and aluminium to six-year lows.
"The main story is the steel outlook in China. Clearly the
demand side remains extremely weak," said Dominic Schnider,
analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
LME nickel fell to $8,800 a tonne, its weakest since
July 2003, before paring losses to $8,845, a drop of 1.2
percent. The metal is the biggest loser on the LME this year,
notching up a loss of 41 percent since January.
Commerzbank said that even though many nickel producers are
losing money, it may take time to see cutbacks in the sector as
cost-cutting has helped many others to survive. "It is likely to
take some time before supply is reduced," a note said.
Copper slipped 0.4 percent to $4,613.50 a tonne,
recovering after dipping within reach of a 6-1/2 year low of
$4,573.50 hit on Thursday.
Aluminium added 0.7 percent to $1,477 a tonne, lead
edged up 0.5 percent to $1,594 and tin shed 0.3
percent to $14,600.
($1 = 6.3832 Chinese yuan)
