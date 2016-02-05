* ShFE copper stocks surge 13.8 pct, zinc stocks up 6.6 pct
* Market eyes U.S. jobs report for dollar direction
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 5 Copper slipped on Friday as
investors squared positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday
in China, and as they awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the
day.
However, copper was set for a third straight week of gains
as industrial metals got a shot in the arm from a tumble in the
dollar to three-month lows.
A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S.
currency more competitive for buyers outside of the United
States. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1330 GMT will
be keenly eyed for its impact on the dollar.
"We're waiting for the data for implications for the U.S.
dollar and equity markets," Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity
research at Commerzbank, said.
"I wouldn't read too much into today's moves, especially in
light of the strong gains in recent weeks, particularly for
zinc. It's not surprising to see them slightly under pressure."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.4 percent to $4,667 a tonne in official trading,
paring 1.1 percent gains in the previous session when prices hit
the highest since Jan. 4 at $4,720 a tonne.
Copper was set to climb more than 2 percent for the week,
coming within 1 percent of parity with the start of the year
after an 8 percent slide to six-year lows in mid-January.
"In the past few days, dollar weakness has certainly
supported the copper price," said analyst Helen Lau at Argonaut
Securities in Hong Kong.
"But looking at the longer term time horizon, there has been
some improvement on the supply side, so overall we should not be
too bearish."
Given price-related cutbacks and shutdowns announced in the
past six months, consultancy CRU anticipates a loss of 610,000
tonnes of contained copper from mine production this year.
Also weighing on prices ahead of the holiday was a surge in
weekly inventories of copper, zinc and lead in ShFE warehouses.
Copper stocks jumped 29,317 tonnes, or 13.8 percent, zinc
stocks rose 6.6 percent, while lead stocks more than doubled,
reversing the fall from the prior week.
LME zinc, the best performer on the exchange so far
this year, shed 0.1 percent in official rings to $1,713 a tonne,
but was set for a 5 percent gain for the week.
Aluminium dipped 0.1 percent to $1,533 in official
trading, lead fell 0.6 percent to $1,792, nickel
lost 0.4 percent to $8,500 and tin bucked the weaker
trend and added 0.7 percent to reach $15,100.
