By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 11 Copper rose on Thursday as the dollar slipped, but fears for global growth sparked by worries about a potential financial crisis and uncertainty about demand in China curbed gains.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 0.1 percent to $4,447.5 a tonne in official rings. The metal used widely in the power and construction industries hit a two-week low of $4,430 on Wednesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 share index plunged to its lowest level in 2-1/2 years, hit by a renewed slump in banks and miners.

Comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's chairwoman, Janet Yellen, that tighter credit markets, volatile financial markets and uncertainty over Chinese economic growth have raised risks for the U.S. economy also undermined confidence.

"In the short term, the weaker dollar is helping copper," VTB Capital analyst Wiktor Bielski.

"But there are a lot of uncertainties, from what's happening in China to the fact that everybody thinks the Fed made a big mistake in December when it raised rates and what it will do now."

A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-U.S. firms, a relationship used by funds to generate buy and sell signals using numerical models.

China is the world's largest consumer of copper, accounting for nearly 50 percent of global copper demand estimates at 22 million tonnes this year.

Traders said the absence of China in metals markets this week due to the Lunar New Year holiday meant lower volumes and liquidity and higher volatility.

Aluminium closed up 0.4 percent at $1,485.5 a tonne, zinc fell 0.2 percent to $1,705 a tonne, lead rose 1.2 percent to $1,827 and tin lost 1.4 percent to $15,575.

Nickel tumbled 3.7 percent to $7,590. Earlier in the session it hit a 12-year low at $7,565 a tonne.

Goldman Sachs has cut its 3- and 6-month nickel price forecasts to $8,500 a tonne from $10,000 and the 12-month forecast to $8,500 from $11,000.

"Our broadly neutral view mainly reflects our expectation of continued sluggish Chinese demand through 2016, (and) the potential for cost deflation to reduce the losses being felt by much of the nickel mining sector," Goldman said in a note.

"Having said this, we believe that current price levels are enough to balance the nickel market over time ... The main upside risk is that Chinese demand does pick up more than we expect, and supply curtailments are quick and deep."

