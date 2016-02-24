* BHP expects surplus in copper market to 2020

MELBOURNE, Feb 24 London copper dropped on Wednesday as falling oil prices blunted appetite for risk, while worries resurfaced over the depth of demand from top consumer China.

A nascent recovery in the crude market lost momentum after Saudi Arabia's oil minister effectively ruled out production cuts by major producers anytime soon.

"If you want metal markets and mined commodities to bottom, there are a few things that need to happen, one of which is stability or a lift in oil," said analyst Dan Morgan at UBS in Sydney.

Falling oil prices cut the cost of commodity production, also shoring up supply, he added.

"I still think this year that copper is more vulnerable than other commodities. We exited last year with a surplus and we think it will widen a tad this year."

Top global miner BHP Billiton expects the copper market to remain in surplus until the end of the decade, Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven said on Tuesday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.3 percent to $4,632 a tonne by 0238 GMT, falling further from a two-week top touched on Monday. It dropped 1 percent in the previous session

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper dropped 0.9 percent to 35,990 yuan ($5,524) a tonne.

ShFE tin bucked the trend to climb 0.6 percent, buoyed as lower prices caused an Indonesian producer to shut, curbing supply.

China still owns the world's largest currency reserves, but it has been burning through them at such a pace that some think Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall in the yuan or back-pedal on liberalisation and tighten its capital controls.

U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in January, reaching a six-month high, in the latest sign that the economy remains on firmer ground despite slowing global growth and tightening financial market conditions.

It is still unclear whether the recent downturn in global financial markets will have any substantial impact on the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday, suggesting the episode may still pass without much effect on the Fed's plans.

Meanwhile, the outlook for global aluminium prices is expected to deteriorate over the next 12 months as China exports more semi-manufactured metal, Goldman Sachs said.

"(The) aluminium market continues to face the greatest bearish fundamental shock in a generation, and perhaps, in its history," it said in a research note.

($1 = 6.5312 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)