By Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 2 Copper, aluminium and zinc hit
their highest levels in several months on Wednesday, bolstered
by optimism that global growth will pick up and as speculators
chased the rally.
Industrial metals also benefited from a "risk-on" attitude
in financial markets that swept global shares and bond yields
higher after investors latched onto positive data such as
stronger than expected U.S. private sector jobs growth.
Announcements from China this week of a cut in bank reserve
requirements and structural reforms that have helped real estate
prices climb helped underpin sentiment.
Some analysts cautioned, however, that the rallies in some
metals were premature and may not be sustainable.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 1.7 percent to close at $1,815 a tonne, the strongest
since mid-October.
The surge was helped by zinc breaking through the 200-day
moving average of $1,771 on Tuesday, an important level for
speculators who trade based on chart-based patterns.
Zinc, which is mainly used to galvanise steel, is the best
performing LME metal this year, rising nearly 13 percent on
forecasts that shortages will develop due to the closure of
major mines.
"The story is great, but it's a bit premature," said analyst
Vivienne Lloyd at Macquarie in London. "Given that (physical)
premia in the U.S. remain soft, there should be a bit of a
retracement from current levels."
Standard Chartered also noted zinc stocks have grown in
China along with the weaker premiums, suggesting a soft patch in
demand.
"We project zinc prices to average $1,650 a tonne in the
first half before averaging $1,850 a tonne in the second half,"
the bank said in a note.
LME copper ended up 1.6 percent at $4,790 a tonne,
the highest since Nov. 16, extending a 0.5 percent gain from the
previous session.
LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL fell again on
Wednesday to 190,750 tonnes, the lowest in nearly 14 months.
"The leanness of stocks on the LME is probably helping the
copper market and the technicals have been supportive over the
past few days, with prices breaking through the 100-day moving
average today," Lloyd said.
Fundamentals, however, were still very poor in China
following the Lunar New Year holiday, said Chunlan Li of
consultancy CRU in Beijing.
Premiums for spot refined copper imports into Shanghai fell
to the lowest in three months this week as demand slumps,
traders said.
LME aluminium rose 1.1 percent to finish at $1,589 a
tonne after touching $1,595, the highest since Oct. 16.
Aluminium on the LME has moved to its first speculative long
position since May last year, according to broker Marex
Spectron, which compiles its own positioning estimates.
Tin closed 1.3 percent higher at $16,200 a tonne
after hitting a peak of $16,300, the strongest since Oct. 9.
Lead shot up 2.3 percent to finish at $1,817 and nickel
climbed 0.5 percent to $8,725.
