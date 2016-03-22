* Chinese demand driven by seasonal factors

* Unclear if demand driven by more than seasonal factors (Releads, adds closing prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, March 22 Copper prices steadied on Tuesday as the market waited to see whether signs of stronger demand in top consumer China are confirmed over coming months.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended unchanged at $5,065 a tonne. Prices of the metal, used in power and construction, are up about 17 percent since the middle of January due to improving sentiment about Chinese demand.

Funds have been buying copper for some weeks. Their net long position on the LME last Friday rose to 43,834 lots or nearly 1.1 million tonnes of copper from 35,170 lots the previous week. LME-CA-MNET

Analysts say some restocking by Chinese consumers and expectations of more to come are behind some of the optimism, which was reinforced by a more than 50 percent jump in the country's copper imports last month.

"It's a seasonally stronger time of year, Chinese consumers are always more active at this time of year. Let's see if it holds up into the summer," said Investec analyst Marc Elliott.

"There are mixed messages coming through on inventories."

Inventories in LME approved warehouses have tumbled in recent weeks, while those in depots monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have surged. <0#LME-STOCKS> CU-STX-SGH

The movement of stocks can to a large extent be attributed to the "arb", which is a reference to the price differential between copper traded on the LME and ShFE. Lower prices on the LME are behind Chinese purchases of the metal.

"Our latest China copper survey shows some positive signals for the copper market: End-user demand started to show clearer recovery from seasonal softness, fabricators plan to raise production rates and restock copper, and sentiment remains positive across the industry chain," Macquarie said in a note.

"However, it is still unclear whether demand growth is more than seasonally driven, but expectations toward demand recovery seem to be building with positive macro numbers."

A higher U.S. currency has weighed on industrial metals for most of Tuesday as it makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S.-firms, a relationship used by some funds to generate buy or sell signals from numerical models.

Three-month aluminium was down 0.7 percent at $1,501 from an earlier $1,494 a tonne, its lowest since Feb 12. It is expected to come under further pressure from Chinese exports and expectations of large surpluses for some years.

Zinc slid 0.1 percent to $1,873 and lead was untraded at the close but bid 0.7 percent lower at $1,815.

Tin traded up 1.5 percent to $17,150 and nickel rose 0.3 percent to $8,790.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.4975 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)