* Dollar strength weighs on base metals as investors take
profits
* Volumes light in pre-Easter trade
* Tin gains on tight supplies
(Updates with official prices)
By Louise Heavens
LONDON, March 23 London copper fell on
Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar after hawkish comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and as investors locked in
recent gains.
Trading volumes in most metals were lighter than usual, as
investors held off taking positions ahead of Easter and opting
for caution following Tuesday's bombs in Belgium.
A stronger dollar, following comments supporting more
U.S. interest rate hikes from the heads of the Philadelphia and
Chicago Federal Reserves, weighed on metals markets as it makes
commodities priced in the currency more costly for buyers
outside the United States.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended down 2.3 percent at $4,949 a tonne in official rings.
Traders and analysts said uncertainty over the size and
timing of any U.S. rate rises prompted some investors to take
profits.
"We're starting to see the sugar high from the weak dollar
fading, and its starting to weigh across the commodity complex,
hitting copper particularly hard," said Dane Davis, metals
analyst at Barclays Capital.
Prices of the metal used in power and construction reached a
4-1/2 month top of $5,131 a tonne on Friday on upbeat Chinese
housing data and a more dovish Federal Reserve policy outlook.
"There are positive signs in the data but I'd be reluctant
to feel too confident about demand," said Caroline Bain, senior
commodities economist at Capital Economics.
The first week in April should give the market some
direction as China's manufacturing purchasing managers index is
released and the copper industry meets in Santiago, Chile for an
event arranged by the Center for Copper and Mining Studies
(CESCO).
"The first week in April will be huge for copper," said
Barclays' Davis.
Three-month aluminium fell 1.4 percent to $1,479.50
a tonne -- its lowest since mid-February. It is expected to come
under further pressure from Chinese exports and expectations of
large surpluses for some years.
However, tin rose 1.1 percent to $17,340 a tonne,
its best level in a year, supported by tighter supplies, with
stocks in LME monitored warehouses at 4,400 tonnes, less than a
week's consumption based on this year's estimated 350,000
tonnes. South Korea has been steadily buying the metal used to
make semiconductors.
Traders said that short-covering by commodity trading
advisors (CTAs), who use buy or sell signals generated by
mathematical models, was also a factor behind the rise.
Elsewhere zinc fell 2 percent to $1,836 a tonne,
lead dropped 2 percent to $1,779.50 a tonne, and nickel
eased 1.1 percent to $8,695 a tonne.
($1 = 6.4949 Chinese yuan renminbi)
