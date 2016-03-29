* Yellen eyed after hawkish comments from Fed officials

* Aluminium bucks the trend on signs of tighter supply

* Coming up: U.S. Consumer confidence for March at 1400 GMT (Updates with official prices)

By Louise Heavens

LONDON, March 29 Copper dipped on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen who could signal interest rate hikes later this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was untraded in official rings but bid down 0.7 percent at $4,910 a tonne, after closing little changed in the previous session.

The metal used in power and construction has risen more than 5 percent so far in March and is on track for its strongest month in more than a year on signs of recovery in China's property market.

Analysts said metals would take their cue from technical factors, such as end of quarter position squaring, while investors wait for clearer signs on the depth of demand.

"Fund managers now are quicker to take profits, particularly in a choppy trading environment. That behavioural pattern has been overlayed on the general uncertainty," said Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate.

For now, a stronger dollar prompted some investors to lock in gains before the quarter end, although short-term direction will depend on what Yellen says about monetary policy at a speech to the Economic Club of New York later.

Higher U.S. rates would reinforce dollar strength, which means commodities priced in the U.S. currency are likely to remain under pressure.

Three-month aluminium bucked the trend, rising 0.5 percent to $1,483 a tonne in official midday trade, supported by some signs of tightness in the market.

A tighter LME aluminium market can be seen in the narrowing discount for cash metal over the 3-month future, which is now around $8 a tonne from $24 last week. MAL0-3

Reasons behind the tightness include a large holding of between 30 and 39 percent of warrants -- documents issued by warehouses indicating possession of metal in LME-registered facilities. <0#LME-WHL>

The focus is also on falling stocks in LME warehouses, which at 2.81 million tonnes are down nearly 15 percent from mid-September, and that nearly 33 percent of that is already earmarked for delivery and so not available to the market. MAL-STOCKS

Zinc fell 0.8 percent to $1,780 a tonne, lead dropped 0.5 percent to $1,755 a tonne, tin shed 0.6 percent to $17,200 a tonne and nickel slipped 0.5 percent to $8,610 a tonne.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai in LONDON, editing by Susan Thomas)