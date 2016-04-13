* China copper imports surge 35.7 pct in March vs Feb

* ShFE zinc soars 5 pct on supply concerns

* LME aluminium sees over 100,000 T withdrawal notices (Updates with closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 13 Zinc surged to an eight-month peak on Wednesday and other metals also gained after Chinese trade data brightened the outlook for demand in the world's biggest metals consumer, prompting some investors to shift back to commodities.

Price gains in zinc and other industrial metals had a snowball effect as they pushed through key levels, sparking more buying by speculators based on technical signals, traders said.

The initial catalyst was data showing that China's exports in March returned to growth for the first time in nine months, adding to further signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy that cheered regional investors.

"The trade numbers are very, very strong. On the ground, the fundamentals appear to be consolidating. On the demand side, the property market has certainly been very supportive," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

"Yields in other asset classes are less attractive so some funds are seeking other places and commodities have been considered relatively cheap."

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange jumped 3 percent to close at $1,887 a tonne, the highest since Aug. 11 last year, while Shanghai zinc gained as much as 5 percent.

"Looking at the fundamentals, zinc still is the strongest among all the base metals with declining inventories and a tighter supply side. We've been waiting for years for mine closures and it's finally starting to have an impact," Fu added.

Aluminium climbed 1.6 percent to end at $1,559 a tonne, the highest since March 14. Aluminium is the top-performing LME metal so far this year, up around 3 percent.

It was also supported by news that 116,050 tonnes more of inventories MALSTX-TOTAL were due to leave LME-approved warehouses after a steady stream of withdrawal notices in recent weeks.

Declining stocks are often a signal of better demand, although analysts say aluminium is often merely shifted to other warehouses as part of financial deals.

Copper finished 1.4 percent firmer at $4,830 a tonne after China's March copper imports hit a record for the month and first-quarter imports shot up 30 percent, customs data on Wednesday showed.

But much of that influx was moved into storage. ShFE inventories hit a string of record highs in March.

LME copper struck an intraday peak of $4,855, the highest since April 1, adding to 2.2 percent gains in the previous session.

"We were not expecting this," said a source at a trade house in Singapore. "Copper had an important bounce from some technical levels. Onward and upward is probably the path of least resistance."

Nickel gained 1.4 percent to end at $8,985 a tonne, the highest in more than three weeks, and tin pushed 1.8 percent higher to a two-week high of $17,050, while lead added 1.9 percent to $1,758, also a two-week peak.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.4651 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)