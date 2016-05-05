* Close below 200-day moving average hurts copper

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, May 5 Copper fell to its lowest in nearly three weeks on Thursday as the stronger dollar weighed on prices, with a slide below key technical support and concerns about demand adding to the downward pressure.

Chinese data released on Tuesday that showed factory activity in the world's top metals consumer shrank for a 14th consecutive month in April has blunted optimism over demand for metals.

A Reuters' poll of economists showed more data due in the coming weeks is expected to show China's economic activity moderated in April after a strong March.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.7 percent to $4,786 a tonne from an earlier session low of $4,775.

"Copper has been trending lower with a deterioration in the China news flow," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

"You obviously had a slowdown in manufacturing, some disappointing data, and in the last day or so we've dropped below the 200-day moving average, so there has been some technical selling to add to the bearish macro picture."

"You've also got the dollar firming ahead of the non-farm payrolls tomorrow, so there's a lot of pressure building. It's difficult to see that abating," Bhar said.

Metals came under pressure from a jump in the dollar, which makes commodities more expensive for non-U.S. buyers.

Traders are waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday for further clues as to the timing of further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Copper has been hurt, however, by perceptions the market remains well supplied despite recent production disruptions.

"We estimate year-to-date disruptions to total 168,000 tonnes of supply," Barclays Capital said in a note. "The lack of further major production disruptions or shutdowns raises the risk of an overly supplied market."

Chinese steel and iron ore futures fell for a third straight day on Thursday after Chinese exchanges imposed curbs to quell the speculation that led to a buying frenzy last month, putting pressure on stainless steel component nickel.

Nickel closed down 4.5 percent at $9,020 a tonne. It touched a two-week low at $8,985 in electronic trade on worries about market surpluses.

Zinc fell 1.4 percent to $1,861 a tonne and lead slipped 1.6 percent to $1,735.

LME aluminium slid 1.5 percent to $1,608.5. Tin fell 0.3 percent to $17,350.

($1 = 6.5011 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; editing by David Clarke and David Evans)