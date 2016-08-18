* Industrial metals supported by expectations of fiscal stimulus

* Aluminium hits highest since July 2015 (Adds closing prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Aug 18 Copper prices rose on Thursday as the dollar slipped after minutes of the Fed's last meeting showed little support for an imminent U.S. rate rise and worries about demand in top consumer China receded.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 0.7 percent at $4,810 a tonne.

Fed officials agreed at the July meeting that more economic data was needed before raising rates. This put pressure on the U.S. currency, which when it falls makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-U.S. firms.

Also helping copper was the idea that bad news from China, which accounts for nearly half of global consumption estimated at 22 million tonnes this year, had been priced in.

"There are no new negatives from China, we're not seeing things get worse. It's not great, but it doesn't seem to be getting worse," Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron, said.

Industrial metals in recent days have been supported by expectations that governments around the world would have to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic activity because central banks were running out of options.

But that could be overly optimistic.

"In developed economies we believe that the impact of stimulus on commodity intensive fixed asset investment will be muted, as it will either lack scale or effectiveness," Liberum analysts said in a note.

"In China, where rapid growth in state fixed asset investment (more than 20 percent year-to-date) has driven demand, risks of further stimulus are relatively low."

Three-month aluminium closed down 0.6 percent at $1,683.

Earlier it touched $1,709, its highest since July last year, after the World Bureau of Metal Statistics said the primary aluminium market in the first half of the year saw a deficit of 479,000 tonnes, traders said.

Aluminium prices are also up because Chinese smelters are selling liquid or molten metal to consumers. This means less metal is being turned into ingots for delivery against exchange contracts.

Zinc was untraded at the close, but bid up one percent to $2,295. Lead gained 0.8 percent at the close to $1,894, tin added 0.2 percent to $18,390 and nickel rose 1.3 percent to $10,355.

(Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Adrian Croft)