MELBOURNE Aug 29 Shanghai copper was stuck near two-month lows on Monday, with the dollar pushed up after comments by the Federal Reserve left the door open to a rate hike this year, while a holiday in London drained the market of direction.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was trading up 0.1 percent at 36,390 yuan ($5,456) a tonne by 0125 GMT. Prices last week hit two-month lows at 36,050 yuan.

* The LME is closed for a public holiday and will reopen on Tuesday.

* The Fed is getting closer to raising interest rates again, the head of the U.S. central bank and other policymakers said on Friday.

* U.S. economic growth was slightly more tepid than initially thought in the second quarter as businesses aggressively ran down inventories, offsetting a spurt in consumer spending.

* China still has room for easing monetary policy as it aims to bring down funding cost for firms, a researcher from China's top economic planner said in an article published on Friday.

* Hedge funds and money managers switched back to a net short position in COMEX copper futures and options in the week to Aug. 23, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Most Asian share markets slipped on Monday while the U.S. dollar held firm.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep 0645 France Consumer confidence Aug 1230 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q2 1230 U.S. Wholesale inventory Jul

PRICES

($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)