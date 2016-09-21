* Profit-taking trims recent copper gains

* Philippines mine closures support nickel prices

* Coming up: FOMC interest rate decision (Adds closing prices)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Sept 21 Copper retreated as profit-taking knocked it from four-week highs before a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later on Wednesday.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended 0.6 percent lower at $4,763 a tonne, paring small gains made in the previous session.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, but could hint at a rate hike in December, which would strengthen the dollar and pressure metals.

A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S. firms, a relationship used by funds to generate buy and sell signals for industrial metals.

"There is some short-term profit-taking, the bulls were hopeful that after last Wednesday's gains momentum would shift to the upside. However, we're ahead of the Fed so some profit-taking is to be anticipated," said Kash Kamal, senior research analyst at Sucden Financial.

He said benchmark copper held on to support around $4,750 this week but a higher dollar could put near-term pressure on prices.

The Bank of Japan shifted key policies to target interest rates instead of its money-printing programme, and recommitted to reaching its elusive 2 percent inflation goal as quickly as possible.

But as indicators improve from the world's top metals user, China, it appears more likely that January marked a floor for prices, Macquarie said in a report.

"The latest data points confirm that Chinese construction activity remains in a positive trend, while we are in a nascent global industrial production recovery," Macquarie said.

Nickel ended 0.2 percent higher at $10,335 a tonne in rings after the Philippines said it would suspend more than 10 additional mines in an environmental crackdown on the sector.

It delayed for a second time the announcement of which companies will be shut, to Sept. 26.

Tin slipped 0.9 percent to $19,300 a tonne and lead fell 2.3 percent to $1,936 a tonne.

Aluminium inched up 0.4 percent to $1,584 a tonne, while zinc edged 1.2 percent lower to $2,272 a tonne.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by William Hardy and Adrian Croft)