* Profit-taking trims recent copper gains
* Philippines mine closures support nickel prices
* Coming up: FOMC interest rate decision
By Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, Sept 21 Copper retreated as
profit-taking knocked it from four-week highs before a key U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting later on Wednesday.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
0.6 percent lower at $4,763 a tonne, paring small gains made in
the previous session.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold interest
rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, but could hint
at a rate hike in December, which would strengthen the dollar
and pressure metals.
A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities
more expensive for non-U.S. firms, a relationship used by funds
to generate buy and sell signals for industrial metals.
"There is some short-term profit-taking, the bulls were
hopeful that after last Wednesday's gains momentum would shift
to the upside. However, we're ahead of the Fed so some
profit-taking is to be anticipated," said Kash Kamal, senior
research analyst at Sucden Financial.
He said benchmark copper held on to support around $4,750
this week but a higher dollar could put near-term pressure on
prices.
The Bank of Japan shifted key policies to target interest
rates instead of its money-printing programme, and recommitted
to reaching its elusive 2 percent inflation goal as quickly as
possible.
But as indicators improve from the world's top metals user,
China, it appears more likely that January marked a floor for
prices, Macquarie said in a report.
"The latest data points confirm that Chinese construction
activity remains in a positive trend, while we are in a nascent
global industrial production recovery," Macquarie said.
Nickel ended 0.2 percent higher at $10,335 a tonne
in rings after the Philippines said it would suspend more than
10 additional mines in an environmental crackdown on the sector.
It delayed for a second time the announcement of which
companies will be shut, to Sept. 26.
Tin slipped 0.9 percent to $19,300 a tonne and lead
fell 2.3 percent to $1,936 a tonne.
Aluminium inched up 0.4 percent to $1,584 a tonne,
while zinc edged 1.2 percent lower to $2,272 a tonne.
