MELBOURNE, Oct 4 London copper edged up in
low-volume trade on Tuesday after an encouraging U.S. factory
report helped brighten the outlook for metals demand, following
improving signals in China and Europe.
But with China's markets closed this week, trading volumes
were thin. Around 500 lots of the LME's benchmark contracts had
turned over on Tuesday.
"With the Golden Week holidays in China, commodities are
likely to remain subdued this week," ANZ said in a report.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.3 percent at $4,831.50 a tonne at 0301 GMT.
Prices in September logged their strongest monthly showing
since early 2015, with gains of 5.4 percent and topping out at
$4,889 a tonne on Friday, the highest since Aug. 3.
China's stock market will open again next Monday after the
National Day break.
U.S. factories ramped up activity in September, shaking off
a one-month contraction in a sign the United States was
resisting the downward pull of the sluggish global economy.
That came after an official survey showed activity in
China's manufacturing sector expanded again in September, which
may indicate that recent positive momentum can be sustained.
Manufacturing activity in the euro zone also picked up last
month as demand increased from both within and outside the
currency bloc, driving factories to increase headcount, a survey
showed on Monday.
While a housing revival is fuelling demand for metals,
China's authorities, worried about a bubble, are taking action.
Four Chinese cities have announced new restrictions on
property purchases as the government tries to cool soaring home
prices stoked by property speculators in second- and third-tier
cities across the country.
Elsewhere, operations at Freeport McMoRan's giant
Grasberg open pit copper and gold mine in the Indonesian
province of Papua have been "impacted by a labour disruption", a
company spokesman said on Monday.
In other metals, rallying lead prices are unlikely to be
sustained, with the run higher fuelled by a temporary smelter
outage and one player keeping a tight grip on inventories rather
than long-term shortages of physical metal, sources said.
Lead slipped by 0.6 percent to $2,085 a tonne.
