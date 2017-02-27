MELBOURNE Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.2 percent to $5,940.50 a tonne by 0203 GMT, building on 1.2-percent gains from the previous session. LME copper hit a 20-month high of $6,204 a tonne on Feb. 13.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.8 percent to 48,130 yuan ($6,998) a tonne.

* U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc last week warned that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-largest copper mine.

* BHP Billiton's decision this week to give up its legal right to replace striking workers at the Escondida copper mine in Chile is a move aimed at sacrificing some output to undermine the union's position, analysts said Wednesday.

* New U.S. single-family home sales rose less than expected in January, likely held back by heavy rains and flooding in California, but continued to point to a strengthening housing market despite higher prices and mortgage rates.

* A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.

* Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in copper futures and options, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, showed, slashing it by 9,796 contracts to 78,511 - the lowest level in just over a month.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks look set to edge lower for a second day on Monday as weak cues from U.S. share markets and declining European government bond yields on political worries push investors to take profits after a recent rally.

