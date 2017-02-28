* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 28 Copper slipped on Tuesday as
investors took profits, with investors looking towards a speech
by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic
policy.
But persistent concerns over supply from large mines in
Chile and Indonesia limited the decline.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
0.04-percent lower at $5,908.50 a tonne at 0700 GMT,
backtracking from an intraday high of $5,944.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange finished down 0.27 percent at 47,740 yuan
($6,952) a tonne.
Investors are waiting for a speech by Trump on Tuesday for
signals on tax reform and infrastructure spending.
A strike at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's
largest, appeared far from ending on Monday as the conflict
neared its third week, with the union denying a news report that
it had returned to talks with mine owner BHP Billiton
.
Elsewhere, shareholders are pressuring miner
Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian
government over changes the Southeast Asian country wants to
make in the U.S. miner's contract, with output halted at a giant
copper mine.
"Copper was stronger for most of the day, which opened
things up for profit-taking, which knocked prices back," said a
trader in Perth in Australia who did not want to be identified.
Aluminium eased 0.03 percent to $1,893 a tonne and
zinc gained 0.17 percent to $2,811
London zinc prices have nearly doubled over the past
13 months and are closing in on nine-year highs, but signs of
tightening in the global market for refined zinc means the rally
may have further to run.
Tin was up 1 percent at $19,200 a tonne, while
nickel slipped 0.9 percent to $11,025 a tonne.
In ShFE trading, nickel was up 0.52 percent, with
zinc 0.13-percent lower.
($1 = 6.8674 Chinese yuan renminbi)
