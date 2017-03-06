MELBOURNE, March 6 London copper edged up Monday
as prices found support from protracted disruptions at the
world's two biggest copper mines, and a decline in the recent
strength of the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* London copper rose 0.3 percent to $5,937 a tonne
by 0017 GMT, after closing a tad softer in the previous session.
Prices have been trading around $5,800-$6,200 a tonne for most
of the past month, having jumped to a 20-month top at $6,204 on
Feb. 13 after disruptions worsened at the world's top copper
mine, Chile's Escondida.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged up 0.1
percent to 48,210 yuan ($6,992) a tonne.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's long-stalled 'liftoff' of
interest rates may finally get airborne this year as
policymakers from Chair Janet Yellen on Friday to regional
leaders across the United States signalled that the era of easy
money is drawing to a close.
* Activity in China's services sector expanded at the
slowest pace in four months in February, with new business still
growing at a solid rate but increasing competition making it
harder for companies to raise prices, a private survey showed.
* As mineral and metal prices have rebounded from a slump,
so have the fortunes of small miners, and some industry experts
are predicting even better times, ahead of the industry's
biggest conference for explorers and developers.
* Speculators slashed their bullish position in Comex copper
futures and options by 7,851 lots to 70,660 lots, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around
one percentage point in February because of a strike at world
no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent
year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.
* Indonesia will not back down from new rules requiring
Freeport-McMoran to divest a majority stake in its local
unit, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said,
in a dispute over rights to the world's second-biggest copper
mine.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dropped on Monday as
investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate
hike in the United States this month against news of slower
growth in China this year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Mar
1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.8954 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)