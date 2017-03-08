MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 0.9 percent to 47200 yuan ($6,838) a tonne. Earlier in the session, prices hit their lowest in a month at 46,910 yuan a tonne. * Japan's gross domestic product growth was revised up in the fourth quarter as capital expenditure grew at the fastest pace in almost three years, welcome news for policymakers as they begin to discuss how to wind down years of massive stimulus. * Bankers and stock markets are signaling an upcoming wave of mergers and acquisitions among small and mid-sized miners, but financiers worry that companies have not learned from costly mistakes made in the last commodity boom. nL2N1GK1C7 * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he hopes there will be a "happy compromise" between the mining industry and protecting the environment, throwing support once more to an embattled minister who shut half of the country's mines. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares edged lower on Wednesday after the week's strong start as investors took profits in the wake of a weak Wall Street and in anticipation that U.S. interest rates will rise next week for the second time in three months. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Trade data Feb 0745 France Trade data Jan 0800 Germany Industrial output Jan 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Jan PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)