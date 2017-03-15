Greek deal helps European shares rebound, but retailers continue slide
* Italian banks drag (Adds details and updates prices at close)
MELBOURNE, March 15 London copper marked time on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to dictate direction in the dollar, with dissipating concerns over mine supply dragging on prices for the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.1 percent to $5,828.50 a tonne by 0107 GMT, adding to small gains from the previous session. Prices last week fell to their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,652 a tonne.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was trading up 0.7 percent at 47,710 yuan ($6,901) a tonne.
* The Escondida copper mine in Chile plans to restart operations after striking workers again rejected an invitation by controlling owner BHP Billiton, to return to negotiations, an executive told reporters late Tuesday.
* A strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, may end next week if the labour ministry declares it illegal, the head of the union said on Tuesday after negotiations with owner Freeport-McMoRan Inc ended without an agreement on labour demands.
* China issued a raft of upbeat data on Tuesday showing the economy got off to a strong start to 2017, supported by strong bank lending, a government infrastructure spree and a much-needed resurgence in private investment.
* The total net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 56,653 lots on Friday from a net long position of 70,580 lots the previous week, the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday.
* In other metals, LME tin slipped 1.2 percent, paring a 2.7-percent surge on Tuesday. Nearby prices CMSNT-0 jumped to a $7 premium for those rolling positions for a day, which is likely to trigger more deliveries into LME warehouses.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Employment Q4
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Mar
1230 U.S. Retail sales Feb
1400 U.S. Business inventories Jan
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Mar
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases statement
1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.9130 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Italian banks drag (Adds details and updates prices at close)
BERLIN A towering figure of post-war European politics, Helmut Kohl pushed through German reunification and was a driving force behind the creation of the euro during a 16-year reign as German chancellor that spanned the tumultuous final decades of the 20th century.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.