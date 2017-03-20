MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on
Monday in thin trade as markets digested the results of a
meeting of G20 finanial leaders, but prices remained underpinned
by a solid housing market in China, the world's top metals user.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had slipped by 0.7 percent to $5,922 a tonne by 0212
GMT, erasing small gains from the previous session.
* SHANGHAI: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was
barely changed at 47,920 yuan ($6,941) a tonne.
* CHINA PROPERTY: China's red-hot property market picked up
pace in February after price gains had slowed in the previous
four months, with average new home prices in 70 major cities
edging up in spite of a raft of new government curbs aimed at
tempering speculative demand.
* ESCONDIDA: The labor union at the world's largest copper
mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called
a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike
"manipulative".
* G20: Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies
dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing
to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day
meeting failed to yield a compromise.
* COMEX SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers trimmed
their bullish position in copper by 4,700 lots to 52,449 lots,
the lowest since early November, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks were slightly weaker early on Monday,
following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop
a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal
Reserve's seemingly dovish stance last week continued to drag
the dollar lower.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)