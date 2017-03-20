(Corrects advisory line to say "updates prices" from "updates closing prices")

MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to $5,903.50 a tonne by 0709 GMT, erasing small gains from the previous session.

* SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was barely changed at 47,980 yuan ($6,948) a tonne.

* CHINA PROPERTY: China's red-hot property market picked up pace in February after price gains slowed in the previous four months, with average new home prices in 70 major cities edging up despite a raft of new government curbs aimed at tempering speculative demand.

* SHANGHAI ZINC: ShFE zinc rallied 2.1 percent on Monday. In China, traders were expecting the import differential for zinc to turn positive after a steep draw from ShFE warehouses last week and a flurry of smelters announcing maintenance plans, traders said.

* SHANGHAI STOCKS: ShFE zinc stocks slumped by 8,490 tonnes, or 4.4 percent last Friday from the week before, while Shanghai aluminium stocks surged 47,513 tonnes, or 17.7 pct.

* ESCONDIDA: The labour union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative".

* G20: Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.

* COMEX SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their bullish position in copper by 4,700 lots to 52,449 lots, the lowest since early November, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

* CHINA PRODUCTION: China will boost output of major non-ferrous metals this year by 4.8 percent, the industry ministry said on Friday, as the world's top producer and consumer moves to boost efficiency in its metals industry.

* MARKETS: Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to drag the dollar lower.

DATA/EVENTS

1000 Euro zone Labour costs Q4

1230 U.S. National activity index Feb

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.9052 Chinese yuan)

