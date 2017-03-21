(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 21 London copper prices dropped on Tuesday to their lowest in a week after unions and miner BHP Billiton said they would hold further talks that could lead to the restart of production at the world's biggest copper mine. FUNDAMENTALS * LME: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1 percent at $5,817.50 a tonne, by 0116 GMT, erasing a 0.9-percent gain from the previous session. Earlier in the session, it fell to $5,781 a tonne, its weakest since March 14. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was down 1.6 percent at 47,290 yuan ($6,855) a tonne. * ESCONDIDA: The union for striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile said after meeting with the company on Monday that it was open to further conversations that could lead to reopening negotiations. * U.S. RATES: The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, a Fed rate-setter said on Monday. * CHINA: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would further open its services, manufacturing and mining sectors to the outside world, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, even as foreign enterprises struggle with protectionist policies. * NICKEL: The global market for refined nickel started the year with a 1,100-tonne deficit in the month of January due to robust demand growth from Asia and the Americas, a report from the International Nickel Study Group showed on Tuesday. * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 17,000-tonne surplus in December, compared with a 3,000-tonne deficit in November, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. * PERU: Heavy rains in Peru have disrupted train transport of minerals from the country's central region to the Pacific Coast, and the train line could take at least 15 days to fix, Vice President and Transport Minister Martin Vizcarra said on Monday. * ALUMINIUM: Daily average primary aluminium output in China fell to 90,500 tonnes in February from 95,200 tonnes the month earlier, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday, while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Fed policy trajectory. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain Consumer prices Feb 1230 U.S. Current account Q4 PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8989 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)