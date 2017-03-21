(Adds detail)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, March 21 London copper prices fell on Tuesday on technical selling sparked by hopes unions and miner BHP Billiton would hold further talks that could lead to the restart of output at the world's biggest copper mine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $5,829 a tonne by 00239 GMT, erasing a 0.9-percent gain from the previous session.

* SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was down 1.4 percent at 47,410 yuan ($6,864) a tonne. A break below the 100-day moving average around 47,286 yuan a tonne triggered more technical selling, a trader said.

* ESCONDIDA: The union for striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile said after meeting with the company on Monday that it was open to further conversations that could lead to reopening negotiations.

* PERU: A strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, is set to end by government order on Thursday, but workers said the stoppage would start right back up on Friday if no deal over their demands is reached with management.

* INDONESIA: Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has resumed production of copper concentrate at its giant Grasberg mine, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, ending a more than one-month stoppage.

* U.S. RATES: The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, a Fed rate-setter said on Monday.

* CHINA: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would further open its services, manufacturing and mining sectors to the outside world, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, even as foreign enterprises struggle with protectionist policies.

* NICKEL: The global market for refined nickel started the year with a 1,100-tonne deficit in the month of January due to robust demand growth from Asia and the Americas, a report from the International Nickel Study Group showed on Tuesday.

* COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 17,000-tonne surplus in December, compared with a 3,000-tonne deficit in November, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

* MARKETS: Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday, while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Fed policy trajectory.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)