(Adds detail)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, March 21 London copper prices fell on
Tuesday on technical selling sparked by hopes unions and miner
BHP Billiton would hold further talks that could lead to the
restart of output at the world's biggest copper mine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
fell 0.9 percent to $5,829 a tonne by 00239 GMT, erasing
a 0.9-percent gain from the previous session.
* SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was down
1.4 percent at 47,410 yuan ($6,864) a tonne. A break below the
100-day moving average around 47,286 yuan a tonne triggered more
technical selling, a trader said.
* ESCONDIDA: The union for striking workers at BHP
Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile said
after meeting with the company on Monday that it was open to
further conversations that could lead to reopening
negotiations.
* PERU: A strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, is
set to end by government order on Thursday, but workers said the
stoppage would start right back up on Friday if no deal over
their demands is reached with management.
* INDONESIA: Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit
has resumed production of copper concentrate at its giant
Grasberg mine, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, ending a
more than one-month stoppage.
* U.S. RATES: The Federal Reserve is on track to raise
interest rates twice more this year after a policy tightening
last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on
inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, a
Fed rate-setter said on Monday.
* CHINA: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would
further open its services, manufacturing and mining sectors to
the outside world, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Tuesday, even as foreign enterprises struggle with protectionist
policies.
* NICKEL: The global market for refined nickel started the
year with a 1,100-tonne deficit in the month of January due to
robust demand growth from Asia and the Americas, a report from
the International Nickel Study Group showed on Tuesday.
* COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a
17,000-tonne surplus in December, compared with a 3,000-tonne
deficit in November, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG)
said in its latest monthly bulletin.
* MARKETS: Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on
Tuesday, while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back
foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Fed policy trajectory.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930 Britain Consumer prices Feb
1230 U.S. Current account Q4
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.9072 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)