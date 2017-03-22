MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with
other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on
doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange had slipped 0.6 percent to $5,740 a tonne by
0118 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. Prices
earlier touched their weakest since March 10 at $5,733 a tonne,
but found support at the 100-day moving average.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
fell 2.2 percent to 46,640 yuan ($6,776) a tonne.
* CHINA ECONOMY: China's economic growth is likely to slow
to 6.5 percent this year and cool further to 6.3 percent in
2018, the OECD said, though exports are set to pick up as global
demand strengthens.
* U.S. INTEREST RATES: Cleveland Federal Reserve President
Loretta Mester said on Tuesday that she currently envisages more
than three U.S. interest rate hikes for this year.
* PERU METALS OUTPUT: Peru's copper production rose by 24.8
percent in January from the same month a year earlier, while
zinc output increased by 11.3 percent and gold slipped slightly,
official data showed on Tuesday.
* PERU DISRUPTION: Peruvian zinc and silver miner Volcan
said it had declared force majeure on its mineral
deliveries after heavy flooding disrupted transportation from
the country's central region to the Pacific coast.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as a sharp pullback in Wall
Street on doubts about Trump's economic agenda prompted
investors to rush to safe-haven assets such as gold and
government bonds.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Euro zone Current account Jan
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb Wednesday, 22 March 2017
($1 = 6.8830 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)