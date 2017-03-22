(Adds detail) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday, falling towards its lowest in a fortnight as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump. Concerns that the U.S. would not push through corporate tax cuts as promised before last year's election pulled down stocks in Asia, with the negative sentiment spilling into metals, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "People have also been looking at a resumption of copper production at Freeport, and the possibility of a resolution of the strike at Escondida soon," he said, adding that speculators were now locking in profits. "In the background, the physical trade is tightening day by day. We are still bullish copper." The global copper market is expected by some analysts to fall into deficit this year for the first time in half a decade after a series of mine disruptions crimped supply amid solid China demand. FUNDAMENTALS * LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.3 percent to $5,759 a tonne by 0718 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. Earlier in the day, prices hit their weakest since March 10 at $5,715 a tonne, but found support at the 100-day moving average. * SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 2.1 percent to 46,660 yuan ($6,776) a tonne. * CONSUMERS: The drop in prices encouraged buying by consumers. One copper consumer told Reuters he had priced a lot of metal. * CHINA SMELTERS: Copper stocks in China's Shenzhen are seen as ample, while China smelters are still not rushing to buy spot copper concentrate shipments, a smelter source said. * ESCONDIDA: The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, will meet with the company on Wednesday to resume conversations, both parties said on Tuesday night. * PERU METALS OUTPUT: Peru's copper production rose by 24.8 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, while zinc output increased by 11.3 percent and gold slipped slightly, official data showed on Tuesday. * OTHER METALS: ShFE nickel and lead dropped 2 percent or more, while ShfFE zinc closed 1.4 percent lower, pulled down by losses in steel * SPREADS: LME cash prices traded at their steepest discount to three-month prices since Jan. 18, data showed CMCU0-3, which was the widest since June 2015, suggesting the refined market is still in ample supply. * MARKETS: Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as the growing doubts about Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Euro zone Current account Jan 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb Wednesday, 22 March 2017 PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8830 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)