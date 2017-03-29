(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper climbed to its
highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter
data from the United States and expectations of seasonally
improving second-quarter demand.
U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high
in March amid growing labour market optimism while the goods
trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the
economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of
the year.
"Base metals rebounded strongly as investor sentiment picked
up after the strong consumer confidence number in the U.S. saw
Trump worries fade," ANZ said in a report.
"Sentiment was also boosted by secondary economic data in
China that showed March activity was strong. The China Satellite
Manufacturing Index rose to 51.8, its strongest level in five
years, while a measure of sales manager activity also rose
strongly."
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange had climbed 0.8 percent to $5,918.50 a tonne by
0750 GMT, adding to 2-percent gains from the previous session.
Prices earlier struck their highest since March 20 at $5,927.50
a tonne.
* SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was up 2.6
percent at 47,530 yuan ($6,897) a tonne. ShFE zinc
rallied 3.5 pct.
* CHINA MANUFACTURING: Activity in China's vast
manufacturing sector likely grew for an eighth straight month in
March as a surprise rebound in the property market added to a
construction boom, boosting sales of building materials from
steel to cement, a Reuters poll showed.
* CHINA SMELTERS: China's top copper smelters have agreed to
an 11 percent cut in second-quarter treatment and refining fees,
after disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines curbed
the global supply of raw material.
* TRADE DISPUTE: The United States has launched a probe to
determine whether imports of Chinese aluminium foil should be
subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties, the Commerce
Department said on Tuesday, just weeks after the U.S. foil
industry accused the world's top producer of dumping.
* LME NEWS: Regulatory delays to a proposal to slash initial
clearing margins by the LME have dealt another blow to the
exchange's ability to fend off competition from U.S. rival CME
Group, whose margins are sharply lower.
* NICKEL SPREADS: Cash LME nickel fell to a $67 discount
against the three month nickel contract, the steepest discount
since Jan 2015, reflecting a market in ample supply. CMNI0-3
COMING UP: U.S. Pending homes sales Feb at 1400 GMT
BASE METALS PRICES 0745 GMT
Three month LME copper 5918.5
Most active ShFE copper 47530
Three month LME aluminium 1947
Most active ShFE aluminium 13835
Three month LME zinc 2855
Most active ShFE zinc 23380
Three month LME lead 2336.5
Most active ShFE lead 17525
Three month LME nickel 10010
Most active ShFE nickel 82550
Three month LME tin 20135
Most active ShFE tin 143660
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 6.64
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1790.3
1
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 96.58
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1775.2
4
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1792
($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)