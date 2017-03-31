MELBOURNE, March 31 London copper slipped on
Friday but was set to finish a second quarter higher lifted by
kinks in mine supply, while a ramp-up in factory activity and
fresh investor buys are expected to drive prices higher in the
second quarter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* London Metal Exchange copper fell by 1 percent to
$5897.50 a tonne, as of 0200 GMT, as immediate supply threats
eased. But prices were on track for a 6.5-percent gain for the
first quarter following a 14-percent rise in the fourth quarter
of last year.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged up by 0.3
percent to 47640 yuan ($6,905) a tonne.
* Activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly
expanded at the fastest pace in nearly 5 years in March, adding
to evidence that the world's second-largest economy has gained
momentum early this year, an official survey showed on Friday.
* U.S. President Donald Trump set the tone for a tense first
meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week by tweeting
on Thursday that the United States could no longer tolerate
massive trade deficits and job losses.
* South Korea's industrial output plunged at the fastest
pace in more than eight years, government data showed on Friday,
erasing gains seen in the previous month and dragged down by
semiconductor production.
* Workers at Peru's biggest copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan
Inc's Cerro Verde, will resume work on Friday after
voting to end a nearly three-week strike that had halved output,
the union said on Thursday.
* Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit is close to
reaching a deal that would allow the world's biggest publicly
listed copper producer to temporarily resume concentrate
exports, Indonesia's mining minister said on Thursday.
* The failure of BHP Billiton and workers at its Escondida
mine to agree on a wage deal after a long and bitter strike has
stoked some concerns over the possible fate of other key
contract talks at copper mines in Chile over the next year.
* LME nickel was on track to fall more than 8 percent for
the month, snuffing out year to date gains, and the biggest loss
since loss since 11 pct drop in December, on prospects of rising
Indonesian supply.
* Indonesia's state-owned miner Aneka Tambang (Antam)
has been granted an initial approval to export up to
2.7 million tonnes of nickel ore over the next 12 months, a
mining ministry official said on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar extended its overnight gains in early Asian
trade on Friday on signs of strong U.S. economic growth, while
the euro inched up after sliding overnight on data suggesting
slowing growth in Europe.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Retail sales Feb
0645 France Consumer spending Feb
0645 France Producer prices Feb
0800 Germany Unemployment rate Mar
0830 Britain GDP Q4
0900 Euro zone Inflation flash Mar
1230 U.S. Personal income Feb
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)