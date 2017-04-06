(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 6 London copper eased on Thursday as trade was thin ahead of a meeting between the leaders of China and the United States, but Chinese demand underpinned prices as the seasonally strongest quarter for industrial metals gets underway. In Asia, investors were paring risk before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday where China's trade surplus will be high on the agenda. A flurry of data in coming weeks is expected to show China posted solid economic growth in March. That momentum should carry over into higher metals demand during the second quarter, when consumption typically peaks in China. "Prices are likely to remain buoyant as Chinese markets reopen amid growing positive sentiment around Chinese growth," said ANZ in a note. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased by 0.2 percent to $5,883.50 a tonne by 0705 GMT, paring 2 percent gains from the previous session when Chinese buyers returned from a long holiday weekend. * SHFE COPPER: Futures Exchange copper ended up 1 pct at 47,810 yuan ($6,929) a tonne. Shfe tin rallied 2.6 percent. * LEAD, ZINC: Australian miner South32 Ltd on Thursday said its Cannington silver and lead mine in the country's northeast had been hit by a fire, forcing it to cut output forecasts. * ASIA GROWTH: Developing Asia is on track to post its slowest annual growth in 16 years this year as it adjusts to China's rebalancing and possible spillovers from global policy uncertainty, the Asian Development Bank said. * FREEPORT: Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters on Wednesday. * COPPER: The copper business will recover from crisis mode after plummeting prices for the metal resulted in output cuts, industry executives said at a meeting in world top copper producer Chile this week, but they expect that incipient recovery will be slow. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0705 GMT Three month LME copper 5879 Most active ShFE copper 47810 Three month LME aluminium 1961 Most active ShFE 10 aluminium Three month LME zinc 2785.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23085 Three month LME lead 2308 Most active ShFE lead 1 Three month LME nickel 10260 Most active ShFE nickel 8 Three month LME tin 20345 Most active ShFE tin 2 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 673.71 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1602.16 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 319.23 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1424.28 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2005 ($1 = 6.9000 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Amrutha Gayathri)