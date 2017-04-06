UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory
(Releads, updates with closing prices)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, April 6 Copper closed lower on Thursday with investors largely cautious ahead of the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
The United States is targeting a reduction in China's $347 billion goods trade surplus through tougher enforcement of trade laws and anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.
"You've got Trump and Xi Jinping meeting, and that is uppermost in most people's minds in terms of trade tensions, given that China is a big consumer (of copper)," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"There's bound to be a bit of caution," he added.
The metal had posted its biggest daily rise in nearly two months on Wednesday, climbing 2 percent as Chinese buyers returned to the market after a break.
However, indications that the Federal Reserve might start paring back its vast asset holdings this year also curbed appetite for cyclical assets during Thursday.
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.6 percent at $5,858 a tonne.
* MARKETS: Stocks staged a cautious fight back on Thursday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
* FED NEWS: Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.
* JAPAN COPPER: Japan's Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) plans to cut its April-September output of refined copper by 19.9 percent from the same period last year due to long maintenance at one of its plants.
* TECHNICALS: LME copper may retest resistance at $5,928 a tonne, a break above which could spark a rally to $5,969, the 86.4 percent Fibonacci projection level of an upward wave (c), Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
* ALUMINIUM STOCKS: On-warrant aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL held in London Metal Exchange warehouses, representing metal available for delivery, fell below 1 million tonnes for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday, to 988,100 tonnes.
* LEAD, ZINC: Australian miner South32 Ltd cut output forecasts on Thursday after a fire at its Cannington silver and lead mine. LME lead closed down 0.7 percent at $2,295 a tonne, while zinc ended the day 1.9 percent lower at $2,726 a tonne.
* OTHER METALS: LME aluminium closed down 0.4 percent at $1,953 a tonne, while nickel ended 2.1 percent lower at $10,080 a tonne. Tin finished up 1 percent at $20,310.
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.