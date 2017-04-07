SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $5,881 a tonne by 0252 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.

* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.5 percent to 47,720 yuan ($6,916) a tonne.

* MISSILE STRIKE: U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in America's "national security interest" against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

* MARKET REACTION: Stocks slumped and safe haven bonds and the yen jumped in Asia on Friday after the United States launched the missiles, potentially escalating the conflict and spooking investors globally.

* AUSTRALIA EXPORTS: Australia's export earnings from mining and energy commodities were forecast on Friday to leap 32 percent to a record A$215 billion ($162 billion) in fiscal year 2017, reflecting recoveries in its most valuable exports - iron ore and coal.

* JINDAL SUSPENSION: India's Jindal Steel and Power suspended operations at its coking coal mine in Australia last month due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Debbie, forcing it to declare force majeure.

* TECH INNOVATIONS: Mining companies chasing the kind of technological breakthroughs made long ago in the manufacture of cars and mobile phones have unveiled eye-catching innovations ranging from vast drills and remote-controlled trucks to second-by-second data analysis.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)