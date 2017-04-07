SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early
trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the
United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in
Syria.
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $5,881 a tonne by 0252 GMT,
reversing losses from the previous session.
* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.5 percent to
47,720 yuan ($6,916) a tonne.
* MISSILE STRIKE: U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered
missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in
America's "national security interest" against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
* MARKET REACTION: Stocks slumped and safe haven bonds and
the yen jumped in Asia on Friday after the United States
launched the missiles, potentially escalating the conflict and
spooking investors globally.
* AUSTRALIA EXPORTS: Australia's export earnings from mining
and energy commodities were forecast on Friday to leap 32
percent to a record A$215 billion ($162 billion) in fiscal year
2017, reflecting recoveries in its most valuable exports - iron
ore and coal.
* JINDAL SUSPENSION: India's Jindal Steel and Power
suspended operations at its coking coal mine in
Australia last month due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone
Debbie, forcing it to declare force majeure.
* TECH INNOVATIONS: Mining companies chasing the kind of
technological breakthroughs made long ago in the manufacture of
cars and mobile phones have unveiled eye-catching innovations
ranging from vast drills and remote-controlled trucks to
second-by-second data analysis.
