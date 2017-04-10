MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on
Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk
and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity
buyers.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had
slipped 0.4 percent to $5,809 a tonne by 0124 GMT, adding to
small losses from the previous session, before finding support
at its 100-day moving average at $5,800 a tonne.
* SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper dropped
0.9 percent to 47,200 yuan ($6,843) a tonne. ShFE zinc
fell 2.4 percent, dragged down by weakness in steel and also
after news that two mines hit by floods in Peru were ready to
restart.
* U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. job growth slowed sharply in March amid
continued layoffs in the embattled retail sector, but a drop in
the unemployment rate to a near 10-year low of 4.5 percent
suggested labour market strength remained intact.
* NORTH KOREA: A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving
toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a
show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as
concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.
* ZINC MINE: Peruvian miner Milpo, controlled by
Brazilian group Votorantim Metais, said on Friday it could
restart operations at two mines over the weekend if there were
no new restrictions to roads affected by flooding.
* PHILIPPINES: A suspended Philippine nickel miner has asked
President Rodrigo Duterte to allow it to ship ore stockpiles
after some cargoes were seized as tensions escalated over a
required fee it claimed was illegal.
* PERU: Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is
upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new
supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines.
* COPPER SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers cut
their net long position in copper futures and options by 6,600
contracts to 54,173, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday. That was the first cut in three weeks.
* COPPER ARSENIC: Ecometales, a unit of Chile's state-run
Codelco is in talks with smelters in Europe and China to share
its technology for stabilising arsenic while processing
lower-quality copper ore, an executive said on Friday.
* MARKETS: Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on
Monday as increased geopolitical risks combined with expensive
valuations prompt investors to shun risky assets in favour of
safe-haven bets such as government debt.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr
1400 U.S. Employment trends Mar
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)