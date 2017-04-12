MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded flat at 46,840 yuan ($6,799) a tonne. ShFE zinc and nickel remained under pressure but cut losses to 0.9 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, due to weakness in China's steel sector. * NORTH KOREA: North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific - a force President Donald Trump described as an "armada". * U.S. RATES: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates three or four times this year, and begin to trim the Fed's multitrillion-dollar balance sheet in late 2017. * CHINA PROPERTY: At least 12 major Chinese cities are requiring newly bought homes to be held for at least two to three years before they can be sold, the first time that cities in the country are taking such measures and suggesting intensified government efforts to cool the red-hot property market. * China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that domestic demand is not strong enough to absorb surging supplies of steel. * SOUTHERN COPPER: Union representatives and executives from miner Southern Copper in Peru failed to reach an agreement to end an indefinite strike after a long meeting on Monday night, the union said on Tuesday. * ZINC: Expected shortages of zinc, a metal often favoured by speculators, may not materialise this year because recent price gains have spurred miners around the world to increase output. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Investors ducked for cover on Wednesday as news of geopolitical tensions sent the safe-haven yen and gold to five-month highs and yields on top-rated sovereign bonds to their lowest for the year so far. DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany Wholesale prices March 0830 U.K. ILO unemployment rate Feb 1230 U.S. Import prices March BASE METALS PRICES 0153 GMT Three month LME copper 5765.5 Most active ShFE copper 46860 Three month LME aluminium 1927 Most active ShFE aluminium 30 Three month LME zinc 2594.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21440 Three month LME lead 2256 Most active ShFE lead 4 Three month LME nickel 9880 Most active ShFE nickel 5 Three month LME tin 20000 Most active ShFE tin 1 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 482.3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1365.6 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 253.65 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2187.35 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1120 ($1 = 6.8893 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)