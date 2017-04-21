SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led an across-the board
rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of
robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity
markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange climbed more than 3 percent to 21,915 yuan
($3,184) a tonne.
* Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange was
slightly weaker at $2,621 a tonne, but mostly maintaining gains
from the London session, where the contract was the biggest
riser with a jump of 3.2 percent.
* Indonesian workers at American mining giant Freeport
McMoran Inc. will stage a month-long protest starting May 1
against layoffs, as the company ramps down production in the
midst of a contract dispute with the Indonesian
government.
* Diversified miner Vedanta said its 500,000 tonne
aluminium smelter in the eastern state of Odisha was hit by a
power outage this week that damaged over one-third of its
processing capacity.
* Total aluminium production in top producer China in March
rose to 2.707 million tonnes last month from 2.534 million in
February, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI)
showed on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks rose, lifted by bets on strong U.S. earnings
and U.S. tax reform, while the euro retreated from a three-week
high as jitters returned over the first round of French
presidential elections on Sunday after a shooting in
Paris.
* The dollar was little changed against a basket of six major
currencies at 99.815, after the latest data on U.S.
jobless claims and business activity in the mid-Atlantic region
did not change traders' views of modest U.S. economic growth and
low inflation.
