(Updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, June 1 Nickel prices fell further on
Thursday to hover around 11-month lows, dragged down by worries
about oversupply and fears of tepid demand from steel mills in
top metals consumer China.
"We're not seeing much that would put nickel back in
positive territory," said a trader in Perth, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"On the supply side, it looks more will be coming out of the
Philippines and Indonesia, which is not good for prices."
Nickel was also caught up in broader negative sentiment
after a survey showed China's manufacturing activity
unexpectedly contracted in May for the first time in 11 months
as demand weakened and shrinking factory prices dented
profits.
* LME NICKEL: Benchmark nickel on the London Metal
Exchange was trading 0.7-percent lower at $8,905 at 0700 GMT.
Overnight, it hit its lowest since late June at $8,825.
* SHANGHAI NICKEL: Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel
ended down 1.20 percent at 73,160 yuan ($10,763) a tonne, after
dropping 3.4 percent in the previous session.
* PHILIPPINES: President Rodrigo Duterte this month
appointed a former military man as the new environment minister
after Congress dismissed his first choice, who had ordered the
closure of more than half of the mines in the world's top nickel
ore supplier.
* INDONESIA: The relaxation in January of Indonesia's ban on
exporting unprocessed nickel ore - in place since the start of
2014 - has added to concerns over rising supply.
* NICKEL STOCKS: High inventories at LME warehouses are also
a negative for nickel prices, traders said. Stocks at more than
378,000 tonnes account for almost 20 percent of global
consumption estimated at nearly 2 million tonnes this year.
* LME COPPER: Three-month LME copper was down
slightly at $5,676.50 a tonne, reversing modest gains from the
previous session.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded ShFE copper contract
was down 0.44 percent at 45,340 yuan a tonne.
* BHP COPPER: BHP Billiton said on Thursday
it had lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida
copper mine in Chile.
* WARRANT HOLDINGS: Traders are watching large holdings of
LME cash contracts and warrants of aluminium and nickel.
($1 = 6.7975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)