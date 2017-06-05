* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
(Adds closing prices)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 5 Copper fell on Monday, extending
last month's losses, as the dollar recovered and investors eyed
an increase in Shanghai inventories, while zinc tracked renewed
weakness in steel markets.
Data on Friday showed copper inventories in warehouses
monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.9 percent on
the week, marking three consecutive weeks of gains.
"We had this tightness (in Shanghai copper stocks) but it
seems to have eased. More broadly there's no compelling
excitement (in copper), there's consensus that second half
(growth) in China is going to be slower," said Vivienne Lloyd,
analyst at Macquarie.
* COPPER: Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper
ended down 0.7 percent at $5,628 a tonne. Prices closed May down
1 percent, and have fallen every month this year save for
January.
* DOLLAR: The dollar lifted off seven-month lows hit on
Friday in reaction to a weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs report,
though the U.S. currency still looked exposed going forward,
analysts say. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced metals
costlier for non-U.S. investors.
* CHINA: Activity in China's services sector expanded at the
fastest pace in four months in May thanks to a surge in new
orders, a private business survey showed, helping to offset
worries about unexpected weakness in manufacturing.
China accounts for roughly half the world's copper
use.
"We see further downside potential (in the second half).
However ... while refined (copper) inventories remain high and
Chinese demand appears to be slowing, outages in the concentrate
market have capped the downside," said Barclays in a note.
* SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS: Freeport McMoRan Inc said last
month that mining and milling rates at its Grasberg copper mine
in Indonesia had been affected by an extended strike.
* SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their
net "long" or buy position in COMEX copper, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* ZINC: Zinc, used to galvanise steel, closed down
1.7 percent in rings at $2,485 a tonne, having hit its lowest
since mid-May earlier.
* STEEL: Shanghai rebar ended 3.9 percent lower on
Monday, marking eight consecutive days of falls, with traders
brushing aside news of a new campaign to cut steel capacity in
Tangshan.
* OTHER METALS: Nickel ended down 0.1 percent at
$8,915, aluminium ended down 1.5 percent at $1,903, lead
closed down 0.3 percent at $2,102 while tin
ended down 0.8 percent at $20,145.
($1 = 6.8030 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by David Evans
and Adrian Croft)